It’s complicated - Ciryl Gane loves Nate Diaz, but explains why he can’t pick him over Khamzat Chimaev

Ciryl Gane is having a hard time picking against Nate Diaz, but the UFC heavyweight just can’t see a path to victory for the latter against Khamzat Chimaev.

Gane is a huge Diaz fan but thinks Khamzat is a terrible matchup for him at this stage in his career and thinks ‘Borz’ will put in a dominant performance and get the finish at UFC 279.

“It’s gonna be a little bit complicated for Diaz, a little bit because Chimaev is really young, he’s in the rush, he’s really confident, and I think Diaz is more on the end of his career so he’s not exactly the same,” Gane, who knocked out Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris, said in a recent interview (h/t Sportskeeda). “If you told me the Diaz that they had five years ago, six years ago it’s different, but today it’s going to be a little bit hard for Diaz. I think Chimaev is gonna finish him. Yeah, unfortunately, because I love Diaz.”

Diaz, winner of The Ultimate Fighter 5, is notoriously difficult to finish. But Khamzat has promised a beatdown of epic proportions at UFC 279, with the undefeated Chechnan claiming that he eats gangsters like Diaz for breakfast.

UFC 279, which features Chimaev vs. Diaz as the main event, will mark the last fight on Diaz’s UFC contract. The highly anticipated PPV is scheduled to take place next Saturday, Sept. 10, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.