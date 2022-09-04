Cris Cyborg announces retirement plans, desire for superfights

Former UFC and current Bellator featherweight champion may be close to calling a career, but wants to make the last few years count. Having started to fight professionally in 2005, the Brazilian would like to close her career when she completes 20 years of competing, bet in the Octagon, the ring or the mat.

In a conversation with Ag Fight, Cyborg talked about the possiblity of doing some boxing fights in between her MMA ones. Although she does not know whether or not it would be possible to juggle both sports, the Brazilian is willing to give it a try if she gets the right opportunity.

“It’s hard to say, but I think you have to really focus (in order to transition to boxing). It’s a totally different sport. But sure, if I receive good opportunities, I’ll do my best to see if I can juggle both (boxing and MMA). I want to have superfights for my fans. I believe I’ll be fighting for the next three years. I want to accomplish 20 years of fighting. It goes without saying that I want to have the best fights that my fans to see during that time,”.

With supposedly only three more years left, Cyborg knows she needs to plan her career for the future post-fighting. Though she claims to still be completely focused on competing, Cris also reveals some of the investments and she businesses she plans to conduct once she calls it a day.

“You make plans, but sometimes God has a better plan for you,” Cris said. “I plan to finish my 20 years of fighting, I’m at 17 and I want to get to 20. We don’t know God’s plans, though. We stop fighting so young, so you have to be prepared for another career, other things. I’ve been working towards that, too. There’s Cyborg Nation, there’s the Pink Belt Fitness Camp, I have my investments. I want to do some community work, too. To give opportunities to new athletes, new people. Be a role model for people anywhere I go. That’s what I have in mind, but I leave it in God’s hands.”

In her last outing, Cyborg (26-2-1 NC) defeated Arlene Blencowe via unanimous decision, back in April 2022. The win put the 37-year-old on a six-fight winning streak, with victories over some other notable names in women’s MMA, such as Felicia Spencer and Leslie Smith. The Brazilian’s last loss took place in December 2018. when she got knocked out by Amanda Nunes.