‘Very, very cute’ - UFC newcomer Bo Nickal responds to Darren Till’s call-out

Bo Nickal set his sights on one of the ‘Smesh Brothers’, but it looks like he’s mostly caught the attention of the other.

Following his 52-second win over Donovan Beard at Contender Series this past Tuesday, Nickal was signed to the UFC. Though he challenged Khamzat Chimaev (and Logan Paul), during his post fight presser, the three-time NCAA Division I National Champion found himself on the radar of another UFC notable entirely: Darren Till.

“Bo Nickal is looking good, be good to meet up with him in the future in the Octagon,” wrote Till on Twitter. “Drive the left hand through his skull.”

Suffice it to say, the call-out instilled no fear in Nickal, who reminded the ‘Gorilla’ of what happened in his most recent appearance against Derek Brunson.

“Man, Darren, very, very cute,” said Nickal on Thiccc Boy Fight News recently. “I guess that’s my first impression, that’s it. It’s a cute thing of you to say having just got absolutely bodied by Derek Brunson—another wrestler, another grappler who is a tough dude. But I don’t know why you would say something like that, knowing what I could do to you.

“Hopefully we fight in the future and hopefully you’re ready,” continued Nickal. “Good luck.”

Till suffered a third-round rear-naked choke loss to Brunson at UFC Vegas 36 and has not fought since. The No. 9 middleweight was scheduled to return against Jack Hermansson earlier this year but withdrew after suffering an injury during training.

For the moment, the Team Kaobon product has his next assignment all ready and waiting. He shares the Octagon with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Surprisingly enough, Nickal is also featured on that upcoming pay-per-view event. The American Top Team (ATT) representative debuts against Jamie Pickett, a fellow Contender Series graduate who is currently on a two-fight losing streak.