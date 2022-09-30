‘Anything to not promote me...’ - Jamahal Hill calls BS on UFC putting Bo Nickal in official video game

Jamahal Hill has skyrocketed up the UFC light heavyweight rankings thanks to phenomenal showings in his last three contests. The rangy 31-year-old is coming off a TKO win over former title challenger Thiago Santos and KOs over Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute.

The only blemishes on Hill’s career are a bizarre injury/TKO loss to Paul Craig and a no contest (for marijuana use) that nullified his TKO win over Kidson Abreu.

Hill’s performances have transformed him from a Contender Series prospect to headliner and title contender. However, he’s still not in the UFC’s official video game.

When it was revealed that recent Contender Series winners, including Bo Nickal, were being put in the game, Hill had something to say.

“I was never trippin about being in the game but this shit is funny!” he wrote online. “Anything to not promote me but yet use my ideas and content! I see what it and I’m good with it just miss me with that fake ‘we love em’ bs and all that!”

The selection process for who is and who is not included in the UFC’s line of video games is mysterious. Ever since the UFC started partnering with EA Sports on games fighters have grumbled about their lack of inclusion.

It should be noted that these extremely profitable games are not produced with any fighter involvement or profit-sharing in mind. A UFC contract includes language which forces fighters to sign away the rights to their own names and likenesses in perpetuity.

Other professional athletes, which have player associations and collective bargaining agreements, receive a share of the money made on popular EA Sports games like Madden and NHL.

It was reported that in 2017 and 2018 every NFL players featured in the Madden series of video games received checks of around $17,000.

The NHL Players Association has an exclusive deal with Electronic Arts for the inclusion of NHL players in their games. That deal is for $44.2 million over six years, which is to be shared among players.

Without any kind of collective bargaining in MMA, the UFC is free to make exclusive deals with video game publishers and receive all profits associated with that. Anything fighters earn from those games is purely at the UFC’s discretion.