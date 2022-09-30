UFC odds: Khamzat Chimaev opens as small betting favorite over Colby Covington

Despite having difficulties making 170-pounds, Khamzat Chimaev seems to have his eyes set on a match with the UFC’s former welterweight title challenger, Colby Covington. Betting odds for such a thing have just dropped, and they’re pretty close.

Online gambling website Sportsbetting.ag has Chimaev opening up with as a small favored line of -160, while Covington’s opening underdog mark is labeled at +140. The site states that this match must happen before July 30, 2023 for action.

The 12-0 undefeated Chimaev has finished five of his six UFC opponents, including a quick submission in a 180-pound catchweight tilt against the now retired? Kevin Holland at UFC 273. Missing weight for his scheduled welterweight collision with Nate Diaz could very well make his next match happen at 185-pounds, but Khamzat still appears adamant about coming for that 170-pound strap.

Colby has already competed for the belt twice, and both times came up short against the former welterweight champ, Kamaru Usman. Covington still possesses a highly impressive record of 17-3, and has only lost twice in recent memory, so he’s not exactly the low hanging fruit of the division. Do you agree with how tight this betting line is?

Check out the betting odds for Khamzat Chimaev def. Colby Covington, courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag:

