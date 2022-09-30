UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan preview - Main event strawweight showcase

If I may, I’d like to point out a mighty curious bit of information. I don’t want to be ripping on the main event of Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan. It’s a contest I’m more than happy to watch play out over the course of five rounds. But why in the world are they getting a five-round fight and Marina Rodriguez is being relegated to a co-main event on a Fight Night card? After all, Rodriguez’s last two fights were victories over Dern and Yan respectively. Just a friendly reminder the UFC is still more spectacle than sport. Just sayin’....

Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan, Women’s Strawweight

When it comes down to it, I understand the UFC’s push of Dern. She’s a powerful athlete with the most dangerous ground game in the division. I understand the UFC’s desire to push Yan too. China is a huge market after all. There’s a reason Hollywood has catered to the Chinese market. Money talks. I may not like the volume in which money talks, but I get it.

Now that I’ve got my gripe out of the way, it’s time to get to the nitty gritty of what should be an absolutely fantastic fight. All the money appears to be going on Dern. It wasn’t hyperbole when I said Dern has the most dangerous ground game in the division. The daughter of a famed BJJ practitioner, Dern began practicing the art of BJJ at an extremely tender age. At this point, there may not be anyone else on the roster who is more comfortable operating on the mat, much less in the division. She flows like someone who has made the ground a second home. Plus, she knows how to adjust her submissions without losing control. Many believe all it will take is for the fight to hit the mat just once and that’s all Dern will need to secure the win.

Given Carla Esparza was able to take Yan down at will has many convinced it will happen at some point. However, many people tend to forget Esparza is a fantastic wrestler. Yes, she has had issues opponents who don’t allow her to close the distance, but Esparza is a beast to deal with once she gets her mitts on her opponent. Dern’s lack of wrestling has long been lamented as well as it limits her path to glory more than anything. What good is her ground game if she can’t get the fight to the mat? Plus, Yan has acknowledged her takedown defense as a hole and has worked hard to address that. She’s been training at Team Alpha Male. She did show improved takedowns against Rodriguez, but the question will still be whether she can stop the takedowns. Rodriguez never tested her in that field.

If Dern can’t find a way to get the fight to the mat, Yan is the far superior striker. Yes, Dern has more natural power, but she also tends to load up on her punches and is easy to counter. Throw in the fact that Yan put on a much more thoughtful performance against Rodriguez, not rushing to meet her opponent in the pocket. Not that Yan wouldn’t get the better of the exchanges in the pocket with her combination striking, but it would make it far more difficult for Dern to either grab ahold of her or allow Dern to land a haymaker. It’s hard for anyone to forget Dern’s first loss coming almost solely at the hands of Amanda Ribas’ jab.

There’s two main factors that really swayed my pick in the end. First, Dern has proven to be durable, tough, and determined. She’ll take a beating and keep on coming. If there was a positive to take out of her loss to Ribas, it was that she never stopped trying to win the fight. Not that anyone believes Yan is a threat to end the fight – she has yet to secure a finish in the UFC despite six wins – but that means Dern will have five rounds to find the finish... and she’ll use every minute of the fight attempting to do that. Secondly, Dern is still improving. It’s not like she has decided to rest on her laurels as a grappler. She knows she needs to get the fight to the mat and has been working to improve her ability to get the fight to the ground, not to mention her striking. Dern may have had a lifetime of grappling under her belt, but she’s only been a professional MMA fighter for six years. In contrast, Yan has been fighting for 13 years. Not that Yan can’t improve some, but it’s more likely Dern will be making greater strides at this time. Her doggedness will eventually find her a submission. Dern via submission of RD3

Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo, Welterweight

Casual fans might be able to recall having heard Trinaldo’s name somewhere in the recesses of their minds, but he’s never been someone the UFC has gone out of their way to push. To be fair to the organization, it makes sense. After all, Trinaldo was already 33 when he made his UFC debut, so it didn’t seem like he was going to end up having an extended run of success. Instead, here we now sit, Trinaldo having just celebrated his 44th birthday, with an 18-7 record in the UFC. It’s not like success only came early in his run either; Trinaldo has won five of his past six fights.

Make no mistake, Trinaldo has been showing signs of age. He’s not quite as quick as he used to be, nor is his gas tank quite as deep. His stamina he has helped to compensate for with a late career move up to the welterweight division, but the reasons for his sustained success beyond that have come from his cunningness acquired over his many years of experience. Always a gifted counter striker, his timing has never been better. Traditionally, he isn’t considered to be a clean technical striker, but Trinaldo knows how to make his unorthodox style work to his benefit. That he’s been able to maintain his power hasn’t hurt either.

Then again, the UFC has been alert to Trinaldo’s age and given him incremental steps up in competition as he has continued to win. The consensus is Brown is easily the most talented fighter Trinaldo has faced in several years. It isn’t just that Brown is a tremendous athlete. Brown is also much taller and longer than the veteran Brazilian. Not that Trinaldo hasn’t overcome longer opponents before – it was just last year he beat Dwight Grant – but Brown isn’t just going to sit back and wait for Trinaldo to make his move.

Brown is primarily a boxer, but he offers enough of a varied attack that it would be silly to consider him one-dimensional. Perhaps that could have been said early in his career, but Brown has sharpened his skills at all levels. Though his preference is to stay on the outside and pick apart his opponents, he is completely capable of smothering his opponents against cage and working away in the clinch. It used to be Brown would nail takedowns merely for a change of pace. Now, he’s proven he can snatch a submission if he’s given the opportunity. Brown has steadily evolved from a talented striker reluctant to let loose into a confident veteran comfortable in all areas.

There are a couple of things that has many reluctant to slam their ticket for Brown. First, Trinaldo is exceptionally durable; he has never been finished due to strikes in a career that stretches back to 2006. The same can’t be said of Brown. In fact, Trinaldo has shown the kind of one-punch power that Brown has been vulnerable to. Second, Brown has exhibited some questionable decision making at times. Trinaldo has typically been able to capitalize on those types of mistakes....

The concerns about Brown are valid... to an extent. Trinaldo is as crafty as they come, but he’s also prone to a fast pace, something Brown is sure to do, provided he isn’t mesmerized by Trinaldo. Plus, Brown has made fewer mental errors in recent fights. And at 44, Trinaldo is prone to falling off a cliff at any moment. Chins don’t last forever either. Remember how long we all talked about Dan Henderson’s chin? It was finally cracked at 43. Just saying.... Brown via TKO of RD3