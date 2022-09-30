Unbeaten featherweights Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev headline UFC Vegas 64

Thirty-one wins, zero losses and 13 submissions. Those are the combined records of the two featherweights who headline UFC Vegas 64 on November 5 at the Apex.

The two unbeaten 145-pounders who face off at the top of that event are Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev. Mitchell is the No. 9 ranked fighter in the official UFC featherweight rankings. Evloev checks in at No. 10 in those rankings.

Mitchell is coming off the biggest win of his UFC career, a March decision win over veteran competitor Edson Barboza. Mitchell joined the UFC in 2018. At the time, he was 9-0 with eight submission wins. Mitchell only has one submission win while competing under the UFC banner, but that stoppage, a first-round twister, earned him a “Performance of the Night” bonus. The win over Barboza

Like his opponent, Evloev joined the UFC with an impressive number of stoppage victories. A former M-1 Global bantamweight champion, Evloev was 10-0 with three knockouts and four submission wins when he made his UFC debut in 2019. Since joining the promotion, Evloev has rung up six decision victories. His most recent win was a June victory over Dan Ige.

ESPN announced the matchup as the five-round main event of the November 5 card.

The UFC continues to assemble the UFC Vegas 64 event. The below bouts are expected to take place on the November 5 fight card:

Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell

Benito Lopez vs. Mario Bautista

Nate Maness vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Ramona Pascual vs. Tamires Vidal

Johnny Muñoz Jr. vs. Liudvik Sholinian

Polyana Viana vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Jake Hadley vs. Carlos Candelario

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke