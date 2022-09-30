Unbeaten featherweights Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev headline UFC Vegas 64

Thirty-one wins, zero losses and 13 submissions. Those are the combined records of the two featherweights who headline UFC Vegas 64 on November 5 at the Apex.
The two unbeaten 145-pounders who face off at the top of that event are Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev. Mitchell is the No. 9 ranked fighter in the official UFC featherweight rankings. Evloev checks in at No. 10 in those rankings.
Mitchell is coming off the biggest win of his UFC career, a March decision win over veteran competitor Edson Barboza. Mitchell joined the UFC in 2018. At the time, he was 9-0 with eight submission wins. Mitchell only has one submission win while competing under the UFC banner, but that stoppage, a first-round twister, earned him a “Performance of the Night” bonus. The win over Barboza
Like his opponent, Evloev joined the UFC with an impressive number of stoppage victories. A former M-1 Global bantamweight champion, Evloev was 10-0 with three knockouts and four submission wins when he made his UFC debut in 2019. Since joining the promotion, Evloev has rung up six decision victories. His most recent win was a June victory over Dan Ige.
ESPN announced the matchup as the five-round main event of the November 5 card.
The UFC continues to assemble the UFC Vegas 64 event. The below bouts are expected to take place on the November 5 fight card:
Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell
Benito Lopez vs. Mario Bautista
Nate Maness vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
Ramona Pascual vs. Tamires Vidal
Johnny Muñoz Jr. vs. Liudvik Sholinian
Polyana Viana vs. Jinh Yu Frey
Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young
Jake Hadley vs. Carlos Candelario
Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos
Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
