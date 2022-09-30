 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Level Change Podcast 196: Hearn reportedly suing Jake Paul, UFC Vegas 61 preview

Episode 195 discussion: Eddie Hearn is reportedly suing Jake Paul $100M over fight-fixing allegations, Shane Burgos vs. Marlon Moraes set for PFL finals, UFC Vegas 61 preview, more

By Stephie Haynes
Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 196

Burgos-Moraes announced for PFL 2022 finals - 2:29

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/9/27/23375510/shane-burgos-vs-marlon-moraes-slated-for-2022-pfl-championships-ufc-mma-news

Scott Coker unsure if Danis ever fights again, nobody cares - 9:26

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/9/27/23374662/bellator-mma-news-interview-media-video-scott-coker-dillon-danis-fight

Eddie Hearn suing Jake Paul - 17:54

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/9/27/23372253/report-eddie-hearn-sues-jake-paul-for-100m-over-fight-fixing-allegations-boxing-news

Aspen Ladd removed from UFC roster - 27:43

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/9/27/23375324/aspen-ladd-removed-ufc-roster-latest-weight-miss-vegas-60-bantamweight-mma-news

*Bonus*

Bo Nickal gets UFC contract after Contender Series win - 34:16

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/9/28/23375715/dwcs-2022-week-10-results-video-bo-nickal-gets-sweet-triangle-submission-and-ufc-contract-mma-news

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 41:20

Mookie - Henderson, Romero. McCourt, Burnell (3-1)

Stephie - Queally, Romero, McCourt, Burnell (2-2)

Victor - Henderson, Romero, McCourt, Burnell (3-1)

STANDINGS - 42:14

Mookie: 107-65-3

Stephie: 103-69-3

Victor: 96-76-3

UFC VEGAS 61

Latifi/Oleinik - 43:21

Davis/Borshchev - 44:00

Barcelos/Jones - 44:44

Brown/Trinaldo - 45:26

Dern/Xionan - 47:20

Bellator 286

Pitbull-Borics - 48:21

Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez and our show account The Level Change Podcast. If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

