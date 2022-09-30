UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan weigh-in live results

Ok, so the UFC are doing their latest event behind closed doors — possibly at the behest of billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

The event itself is headlined by Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan, both of which are hoping that one more win can catapult them into the title picture at 115 lbs. The co-main event is veterans Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo going at it in the welterweight division.

Further down the card there’s a wacky match-up that pits Aleksei Oleinik vs. Ilir Latifi. Also on the card, former strawweight title contender Jessica Penne takes on Tabatha Ricci.

Before any of that happens, though. The fighters need to make weight. You can watch that action below with video via The Underground.

The official weigh-ins are scheduled to take place at 12 PM ET.

Full results:

Main card (8PM ET on ESPN+):

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones

Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis

Catchweight (140 lbs): John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos

Lightweight: Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Prelim card (4PM ET on ESPN+):

Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Ilir Latifi

Strawweight: Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Lightweight: Joaquim Silva vs. Jesse Ronson

Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Light heavyweight: Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins

Catchweight (140 lbs): Julija Stoliarenko vs. Chelsea Chandler

Bantamweight: Randy Costa vs. Guido Cannetti