UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan weigh-in live results

Ok, so the UFC are doing their latest event behind closed doors — possibly at the behest of billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.
The event itself is headlined by Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan, both of which are hoping that one more win can catapult them into the title picture at 115 lbs. The co-main event is veterans Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo going at it in the welterweight division.
Further down the card there’s a wacky match-up that pits Aleksei Oleinik vs. Ilir Latifi. Also on the card, former strawweight title contender Jessica Penne takes on Tabatha Ricci.
Before any of that happens, though. The fighters need to make weight. You can watch that action below with video via The Underground.
The official weigh-ins are scheduled to take place at 12 PM ET.
Full results:
Main card (8PM ET on ESPN+):
Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan
Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo
Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones
Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis
Catchweight (140 lbs): John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos
Lightweight: Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Prelim card (4PM ET on ESPN+):
Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Ilir Latifi
Strawweight: Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
Lightweight: Joaquim Silva vs. Jesse Ronson
Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Krzysztof Jotko
Light heavyweight: Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins
Catchweight (140 lbs): Julija Stoliarenko vs. Chelsea Chandler
Bantamweight: Randy Costa vs. Guido Cannetti
