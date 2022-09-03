‘Masterclass’ - Pros react to Robert Whittaker’s win over Vettori at UFC Paris

In a striking clinic, former champion Robert Whittaker picked Marvin Vettori apart on the feet to score an important win at UFC Paris. After three rounds of mostly stand-up, the ‘Reaper’ dished out a lot of damage on a very resistent Vettori to pick up a unanimous decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the co-main event.
This one right here bout to be fire— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 3, 2022
They grow up so fast— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 3, 2022
Great start for Whittaker so far— Duško Todorović (@todorovic_ufc) September 3, 2022
Much cleaner strikes#UFCParis
The Reaper @robwhittakermma is fast and his style is fun to watch.— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 3, 2022
Close round both feeling each other out #UFCParis #ufc— Paul Craig (@PCraigmma) September 3, 2022
Marvin has to take the space from Whitaker if he wants success. Stay in the the pocket— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 3, 2022
Lean towards Whittaker for first rd I think he’s going to start pulling away next two— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) September 3, 2022
When Rob starts landing hard and constantly your not long for that fight!!!#UFCParis— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 3, 2022
When you’re the pressure fighter you have to stay on the gas. Can’t give any space for as long as the fight lasts. Little harder to do in mma than in boxing but still can be done.— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 3, 2022
Whitaker is getting more and more comfortable 2 - 0. If Marvin wants to win this fight he has to go for broke and take risk inside the pocket. #ufcparis— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 3, 2022
Robs kicks #UFCParis— Pannie Kianzad UFC (@PannieKianzad) September 3, 2022
Whittaker picking up the pace. So clean with the 1-2’s down the pipe. Basic. Fundamentals. Then that tricky/slick same-side headkick behind it. #UFCParis— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 3, 2022
Those oblique kicks hurt my knee every time I see them! #UFCParis— JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) September 3, 2022
Whittaker vs Vettori got me like pic.twitter.com/mEVdvhSPWK— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 3, 2022
Whittaker should get the nod but what a heart by Vettori#UFCParis— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) September 3, 2022
Masterclass by Whittaker in last 2 rounds. Beautiful work.— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) September 3, 2022
Whittaker looked sharp as #UFCParis— Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) September 3, 2022
Vettori all biz biz no bite— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) September 3, 2022
Vettori is going to think he won the fight.— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 3, 2022
Man Robert really can’t lose to anyone izzy— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 3, 2022
This just shows how GREAT @stylebender is. #UFCParis— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 3, 2022
