‘Masterclass’ - Pros react to Robert Whittaker’s win over Vettori at UFC Paris

Robert Whittaker defeated Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bout.

By Lucas Rezende
Robert Whittaker defeated Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In a striking clinic, former champion Robert Whittaker picked Marvin Vettori apart on the feet to score an important win at UFC Paris. After three rounds of mostly stand-up, the ‘Reaper’ dished out a lot of damage on a very resistent Vettori to pick up a unanimous decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the co-main event.

