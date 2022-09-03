‘Technical big man’ - Pros react to Ciryl Gane’s crazy win over Tuivasa at UFC Paris

In a wild main event at UFC Paris, Ciryl Gane managed to score a big finish in front of his home crowd. After getting badly rocked, the Frenchman was able to recover and score a knockout of his own late into the third round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.
Interesting styles in the main event. If it goes to decision, that favors Cyril, but anything early favors Tai #ufcparis— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 3, 2022
I’m still leaning towards Gane but the last time I doubted Tai he murdered his opponent #UFCParis— Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) September 3, 2022
Bam bam is controlling the octagon but Gane is making him miss is shots #ufc #UFCParis #historybeingmade— Paul Craig (@PCraigmma) September 3, 2022
Gane looking pretty smooth.— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 3, 2022
Woooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 3, 2022
Woooow— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 3, 2022
That was wild— Duško Todorović (@todorovic_ufc) September 3, 2022
Never count Tuivasa out#UFCParis
Holy shit— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 3, 2022
Tai’s power!!! #UFCParis— Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) September 3, 2022
Wild af @ufc— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) September 3, 2022
WHAT A RD!!!! No other sport will ever draw these emotions out of me #UFCParis— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) September 3, 2022
Omg #UFCParis— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 3, 2022
Tais power is incredible, and those body shots from Gane are crazy— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 3, 2022
Holy crap what an awesome round of fighting! So much better when they don’t do defense— Funky (@Benaskren) September 3, 2022
Those saying Tuivasa has “no way of winning”— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 3, 2022
#UFCParis
Holy Macaroni!! What a round, these big boys are so bad ass!! #UFCParis— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) September 3, 2022
@bambamtuivasa I love you ❤️— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) September 3, 2022
Gane is the new era of heavyweights . So tactical and damaging .A heavyweight Jon Jones ! #UFCParis— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 3, 2022
This fight warms my heart— Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) September 3, 2022
Gaaaaawd damn!!! That was a vicious ending to a great back n forth scrap! #UFCParis— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 3, 2022
Beautiful main event two incredible fighters Tai’s stock only went up from this one ✊— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 3, 2022
That fight was insane, Tuvasa is like a tank!! Gane is so smooth— Funky (@Benaskren) September 3, 2022
That teep feels like a ball ping hammer. Impressive @ciryl_gane— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) September 3, 2022
Madness! That was a great fight! #UFCParis— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 3, 2022
That boy @ciryl_gane is surgical!!!#UFCParis— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 3, 2022
Hurts to see Tai take the L but damnn what a freaking moment for Ciryl Gane!! #UFCParis— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) September 3, 2022
What a fight!!!! congrats both men#UFCParis— Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) September 3, 2022
I got next— Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) September 3, 2022
@bambamtuivasa you hard bastard!! You’ll be back #UFCParis— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 3, 2022
That was an awesome main event. Feel for Tai who was deff in that fight and had his chances but Gane was the better fight tonight #UFCParis— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) September 3, 2022
Gane just put on a clinic. Worked the body to eventually bring the hands in. This dude is better than what I initially thought #ufcparis— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 3, 2022
Tai is the man ! What heart, Cyril… just amazing. Hit him with everything but tai made him work for it. What an amazing fight. Thank you, Paris #UFCParis— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) September 3, 2022
That’s a technical big man!! #UFCParis— Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) September 3, 2022
Loading comments...