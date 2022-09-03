‘Technical big man’ - Pros react to Ciryl Gane’s crazy win over Tuivasa at UFC Paris

In a wild main event at UFC Paris, Ciryl Gane managed to score a big finish in front of his home crowd. After getting badly rocked, the Frenchman was able to recover and score a knockout of his own late into the third round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

Interesting styles in the main event. If it goes to decision, that favors Cyril, but anything early favors Tai #ufcparis — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 3, 2022

I’m still leaning towards Gane but the last time I doubted Tai he murdered his opponent #UFCParis — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) September 3, 2022

Bam bam is controlling the octagon but Gane is making him miss is shots #ufc #UFCParis #historybeingmade — Paul Craig (@PCraigmma) September 3, 2022

Gane looking pretty smooth. — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 3, 2022

Woooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!! — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 3, 2022

Woooow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 3, 2022

That was wild

Never count Tuivasa out#UFCParis — Duško Todorović (@todorovic_ufc) September 3, 2022

Holy shit — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 3, 2022

WHAT A RD!!!! No other sport will ever draw these emotions out of me #UFCParis — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) September 3, 2022

Tais power is incredible, and those body shots from Gane are crazy — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 3, 2022

Holy crap what an awesome round of fighting! So much better when they don’t do defense — Funky (@Benaskren) September 3, 2022

Those saying Tuivasa has “no way of winning”

#UFCParis — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 3, 2022

Holy Macaroni!! What a round, these big boys are so bad ass!! #UFCParis — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) September 3, 2022

@bambamtuivasa I love you ❤️ — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) September 3, 2022

Gane is the new era of heavyweights . So tactical and damaging .A heavyweight Jon Jones ! #UFCParis — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 3, 2022

This fight warms my heart — Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) September 3, 2022

Gaaaaawd damn!!! That was a vicious ending to a great back n forth scrap! #UFCParis — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 3, 2022

Beautiful main event two incredible fighters Tai’s stock only went up from this one ✊ — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 3, 2022

That fight was insane, Tuvasa is like a tank!! Gane is so smooth — Funky (@Benaskren) September 3, 2022

That teep feels like a ball ping hammer. Impressive @ciryl_gane — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) September 3, 2022

Madness! That was a great fight! #UFCParis — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 3, 2022

Hurts to see Tai take the L but damnn what a freaking moment for Ciryl Gane!! #UFCParis — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) September 3, 2022

What a fight!!!! congrats both men#UFCParis — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) September 3, 2022

I got next — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) September 3, 2022

That was an awesome main event. Feel for Tai who was deff in that fight and had his chances but Gane was the better fight tonight #UFCParis — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) September 3, 2022

Gane just put on a clinic. Worked the body to eventually bring the hands in. This dude is better than what I initially thought #ufcparis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 3, 2022

Tai is the man ! What heart, Cyril… just amazing. Hit him with everything but tai made him work for it. What an amazing fight. Thank you, Paris #UFCParis — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) September 3, 2022