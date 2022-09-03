 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Technical big man’ - Pros react to Ciryl Gane’s crazy win over Tuivasa at UFC Paris

Ciryl Gane knocked out Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Ciryl Gane knocked out Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In a wild main event at UFC Paris, Ciryl Gane managed to score a big finish in front of his home crowd. After getting badly rocked, the Frenchman was able to recover and score a knockout of his own late into the third round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

