UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & his cohort, Eddie Mercado recorded for you on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC Paris: ‘Gane vs Tuivasa’ 12-bout Fight Night event; which took place at The Accor Arena in Paris, France.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any platform in our BE Presents Podcast Network.

For all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

Overall, this now 12-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, five thrilling KO/TKO’s including our main event, one sweet submission, and six hard-fought decisions, one majority. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — FOTN: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa. POTN: Abusupiyan Magomedov & Benoit Saint-Denis.

Here’s a look at the UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa fight card with full results & updated fight records:

The main event was scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds each. | Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. SEP. 3

12. Main Event: Ciryl Gane (11-1) DEF. Tai Tuivasa (15-4) — via KO (left hand) at 4:23 of Round 3

11. Co-Main: Robert Whittaker (24-6) DEF. Marvin Vettori (18-5) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

10. Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) DEF. Joaquin Buckley (15-4) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

9. Roman Kopylov (9-2) DEF. Alessio Di Chirico (13-7) — via TKO (punches) at 1:09 of Round 3

8. William Gomis (11-2) DEF. Jarno Ergens (13-4) — via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-29)

7. Nathaniel Wood (19-5) DEF. Charles Jourdain (13-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS

6. Abus Magomedov (25-4) DEF. Dustin Stoltzfus (14-5) — via TKO (punches) at 0:19 of Round 1

5. Nasrat Haqparast (14-5) DEF. John Makdessi (18-8) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Fares Ziam (13-4) DEF. Michal Figlak (8-1) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

3. Benoit Saint-Denis (10-1) DEF. Gabriel Miranda (16-6) — via TKO (punches) at 0:16 of Round 2

2. Christian Quiñonez (17-3) DEF. Khalid Taha (13-5) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of Round 1

1. Stephanie Egger (8-3) DEF. Allin Perez (7-2) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:54 of Round 2

