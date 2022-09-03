UFC Paris video: Ciryl Gane knocks out Tai Tuivasa after getting dropped

The UFC Paris main event surely delivered on all fronts! The UFC’s former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane, overcame some serious adversity in the second stanza to rally and knockout the #3 rated, Tai Tuivasa, in the third.

The first round was rather pedestrian, with a lot of measuring going on. However, things took off in round two after Tuivasa clocked and dropped Gane with a wild haymaker. Gane immediately responded with a series of body kicks that hurt Tuivasa, and a bit of a brawl ensued. Tai kept throwing his heat, and Ciryl kept attacking back to the body.

The finish came in the third, and although Gane kept stinging the body with kicks, it was his punches that dazed and dropped Tuivasa. From there, some brutal ground and pound finished the job, and a tested Gane came out of the war victorious.

Check out our description of Ciryl Gane’s crazy finish of Tai Tuivasa :

Rd.3-

The third act simmered down from the pace that the second round ended with. Gane went right back to probing from range, and maintained his body kicks. Gane went high with a head kick, and Tai stumbled, but may have been playing possum as he instantly returned a massive overhand. The jab of Gane was peppering the now bloodied face of Tuivasa, and helping him stay at range. Repeated teeps to the body of Tuivasa began to add up. Tai was slowing down, and visibly showing that he was hurt. Then, a crisp right hand dazed Tuivasa, and Gane was not going to let him off the hook. Gane unleashed a flurry that dropped Tai, and then finished him off with a series of ground strikes. WHAT A FIGHT!

Ciryl Gane def. Tai Tuivasa by KO at 4:23 of round 3: Heavyweight