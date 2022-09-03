BKFC Thailand 3 results and highlights: Buakaw shines in debut, finishes opponent with body shots

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) returned to Thailand for its first-ever event at CentralWorld Live at 8floor in Bangkok on Saturday.

Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek ventured into bare-knuckle boxing and needed less than two minutes to finish Erkan Varol with brutal body shots in the headliner. Varol was aggressive, pressing forward and finding a home for some right hands. Buakaw was patient, settling in before throwing out some jabs. With his opponent up against the ropes, Buakaw caught Varol with a shot to the body that clearly hurt him. Buakaw saw the reaction and moved in with more shots to the body before Varol fell to the canvas, clutching his side. Great win for Buakaw.

Surasak Sukkhamcha and Pongpisan Chunyong fought for the inaugural BKFC Thailand featherweight championship in the co-headliner. The fight was close enough to warrant an extra round, but Sukkhamcha emerged victorious over Chunyong by majority decision.

Here are the full results and highlights from BKFC Thailand 3:

Main Card results:

Buakaw Banchamek def. Erkan Varol by KO (punches) at 1:50 of Round 1

Surasak Sukkhamcha def. Pongpisan Chunyong by majority decision

Chaloemporn Sawatsuk def. Dominic Ahnee by TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 0:41 of Round 3

Steve Banks def. Ahmed Abdelfattah by KO (punch) at 0:53 of Round 1

Jakkaphop Rattanamangsang def. Maseng Sornchai by KO (punches) at 1:55 of Round 3

Mike Vetrila def. Luis Paulo Terra by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-48, 48-47)

Krisana Srisang def. Pipat Mike Chaiporn by KO (punches) at 0:36 of Round 2

Usanakorn Thawinsuwannawang def. Natsuda Yooya by KO (punches) at 1:12 of Round 1

Somchai Ainthida def. Suban Malolpho by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-48, 49-47)

Tai Emery def. Rung-Arun Khunchai by KO (punch) at 1:41 of Round 1

Sadudee Srimueang def. Malinda Amarasinghe by split decision (48-45, 47-48, 48-47)

Kantapon Petsang def. Somphong Satho by KO (punch) at 2:00 of Round 1