UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa live results, discussion, play by play

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and play-by-play (main card) as UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa goes down from the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

The main event for this fight night is a key heavyweight contender fight, with former interim champion Cyril Gane fighting in his home country for the first time when he battles the streaking Tai Tuivasa. The co-main is just as good, with former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker taking on former challenger Marvin Vettori.

This will be an ESPN+ show but will be kicking off earlier than usual due to the show taking place in Europe. The six-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at Noon ET/9am PT on ESPN+. The six-fight main card is also on ESPN+, and that is supposed to start at 3pm ET/Noon PT. For areas outside of the United States, you can catch all the scheduled contests on UFC Fight Pass.

Main Card (3 PM ET, ESPN+)

Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov

John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast

William Gomis Jarno Errens

Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood

Preliminary Card (12 PM ET, ESPN+)

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov

Fares Ziam vs. Michal Figlak

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley

Benoit Saint Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda

Khalid Taha vs. Cristian Quinonez

Stephanie Egger vs. Ailin Perez