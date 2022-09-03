UFC Paris betting odds: Ciryl Gane favored to finish Tai Tuivasa

For the first time in history, the UFC is touching down in Paris, France to put on an MMA event. UFC Paris is going down from the Accor Arena today (September 3rd), with France’s own Ciryl Gane taking on Australia’s Tai Tuivasa in the main event. Let’s get to the odds!

Gane is the UFC’s #1 ranked heavyweight, and the oddsmakers are giving him a ton of respect against the #3 ranked Tuivasa. Having only tasted defeat to the undisputed champion, Francis N’Gannou, Ciryl is clocking in as a massive -560 betting favorite. At that line, a $100 bet only stands to see a profit of $17.86.

As for Tai, despite toppling five foes in a row to take up residency in the top-five, he is currently trending with a sizable underdog tag of +430. Dropping a hundo on Tuivasa could possibly payout a total $530 if he does upset the UFC’s former interim champ.

According to the odds, this five-round affair will not be lasting all 25-minutes. The prop bet ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ possesses a strongly favored position of -250, with a +175 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ option.

Not only do the bookies think Gane will be winning in Paris, but they also assume that he will be getting a finish. The exotic wager ‘Gane wins inside distance’ can be had for a small favored cost of -150, while the ‘Tuivasa wins inside distance’ selection is trending at a ballooned dog line of +600.

Check out the UFC Paris betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

