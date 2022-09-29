WTF: Kushti wizard puts tiny opponent in the spin cycle

Things got a little more traditional this week on the international combat sports scene, but don’t worry. We’ve got plenty of weird to make up for it. Just watch.

Our guy Jerry over at Fight Commentary Breakdowns never really gets a break. This week he’s got a pair of matchups with one thing in common: each competitor is a Kung Fu practitioner, but it’s not in a Kung Fu setting.

First match? Tai Chi vs Tai Shing Pek Kwar Ken. Second one? Tai Chi vs Sanda. As usual, the interesting thing here is seeing them adapt to different realities of modern combat. And you know what? It’s pretty cool!

Fun to see practitioners using what they’ve got in a different way and molding the old to fit the new. Not mad at it, it sure beats the usual fish out of water scenario we get more often than not.

In keeping with our efforts to show more Judo every now and again, here’s a highlight compilation of rare Judo throws in competition, and it’s amazing.

The mastery on display is beautiful, and it’s a little tough to appreciate how skillful these competitors are until you slow it down and look very close at the details.

Here’s a great bout from DEFEND FC, Germany’s outdoor fighting league. These two gut it out over three whole rounds and really push each other throughout. Another one of their better recent bouts.

Not sure how they’re gonna pull this off when winter rolls around, but this is dope. These fighters might not need much more seasoning to get into an actual pro league and have the potential to do well on the regionals if they play it right.

This one is right up my alley, personally. A collection of knockouts from different Karate competitions. Yes, the title says Kyokushin. Yes, it’s misleading. There’s some stuff there that’s clearly not Kyokushin whatsoever but it still falls under Karate. Can’t win them all. It’s a fun ride regardless.

That one circular kick that sort of half-landed and then dragged the guy to the ground? Man, that right there just spoke to me, you know?

And yes, there’s more Karate. This time, courtesy of the World Karate Federation, as they crowned a new series of champions at a recent event in Dubai. This compilation contains forms/katas as well as actual matches

Not as dynamic as some of the knockout collections, sure. But as a celebration of the art as a whole? It’s absolutely nice to see.

Next up we’ve got some wild Kushti action, and it’s been a while since I’ve shared these. I’m not sure how these guys train technique, but they look tougher than a two dollar steak. Just rough action all around but surprising agility and technique on display.

Big dude just big brothers the little dude in what is frankly a rather embarrassing display. There’s a whole lot going on all at once here.

Finally, a fun classic. The infamous Yoga vs Kung Fu scene that possibly inspired Dhalsim from the Street Fighter franchise. A bit problematic with the stereotypes, and yes, the makeup is most absolutely cringe. But the action is absolutely nuts, and it holds up rather well to this day:

That’s it for this week, kids. Try to stay busy playing instruments or something. Maybe one of the mythical kind. Whatever floats your boat. And remember - you might think you can fight, but there are many guys like you all over the world.