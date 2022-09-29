Invicta FC 49 results, highlights: Jillian DeCoursey dethrones Jéssica Delboni in the first round

Invicta Fighting Championships went to Hinton, Okla. on Wednesday with an exciting event topped by an atomweight championship fight between Jéssica Delboni and Jillian DeCoursey.

Jéssica Delboni vs. Jillian DeCoursey

Jillian DeCoursey is the new Invicta FC atomweight champion after submitting Jéssica Delboni by first-round rear-naked choke.

Delboni and DeCoursey met in the center of the cage and traded a few punches and kicks. The Brazilian clinched with the American up against the cage and got her down, but DeCoursey reversed the position and worked her way into mount. From there, DeCoursey rained down a few punches before Delboni turned on her stomach. ‘Lionheart’ took advantage of the position and sunk in a rear-naked choke, forcing Delboni to tap.

In her post-fight interview, the new champion said she would go on a mini-vacation before returning for her first defense. That could come against Delboni, who asked for an immediate rematch.

#ANDNEW! @lionheartjill DOES IT AND GETS THE REAR-NAKED CHOKE IN THE FIRST ROUND! YOUR NEW INVICTA FC ATOMWEIGHT CHAMPION!#InvictaFC49 pic.twitter.com/1XX92TexfU — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) September 29, 2022

Maiju Suotama vs. Ketlen Souza

Ketlen Souza had little to no issue with her short-notice replacement Maiju Suotama in the co-main event of the evening. ‘Esquentadinha’ staved off the takedowns of the ‘Mountain Momma’ and hurt her to the body, similar to what we saw earlier in the night in Neil vs. Guy. Suotama had no answers for Souza, who also dazzled with some flashy offerings such as a flying knee and spinning wheel kick. Flashiness aside, Souza did what she needed to do to secure the win and leave quite an impression in the Invicta FC cage.

Ketlen Souza showcasing some dynamic striking against Maiju Suotama.#InvictaFC49 LIVE on YouTube: https://t.co/OWNY63usK4 pic.twitter.com/Tz9HfY0FXZ — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) September 29, 2022

Liz Tracy vs. Valesca Machado

Valesca Machado swept the judges’ scorecards for a decision over Liz Tracy. ‘Tina Black’ was patient, waiting for the ’Titan’ to slow down after a frantic start to the fight. Once she settled in, Machado countered with some right hands and well-timed combinations that would bloody Tracy up. For her part, Tracy would either try to close the distance or go for a takedown, but she would be met with a counter or shucked off by Machado. Her most successful moment was a standing crucifix, which she used to get Machado down and go for a submission. Nothing happened, and Machado would return to her feet for the rest of the the fight.

A lot of aggression at the end of the round!



Liz Tracy vs. Valesca Machado is on right now!#InvictaFC49 LIVE on YouTube: https://t.co/OWNY63usK4 pic.twitter.com/s4xGp7vLwL — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) September 29, 2022

Liz Tracy gets creative going for the crucifix to back control.#InvictaFC49 LIVE on YouTube: https://t.co/OWNY63usK4 pic.twitter.com/0qoq6DzW9Q — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) September 29, 2022

Kaytlin Neil vs. Hannah Guy

Kaytlin Neil dominated Hannah Guy en route to a unanimous decision. ‘Katniss’ found a home for some vicious body shots on the ‘Hurricane,’ who was hurt on several occasions. However, Guy was tough and continued on, despite how much she was in clear pain (she was literally clutching at her mid-section and fighting with one hand during the second round). Neil admitted it was difficult fighting a friend like Guy — both women were featured on The Ultimate Fighter 30 — but she was happy to get the win, her first since leaving the TUF House.

Helen Peralta vs. Poliana Botelho

Poliana Botelho returned to the win column in her first post-UFC fight with a unanimous decision against Helen Peralta. Both women are considered strikers, but Botelho and Peralta were glued to the cage as they battled in the clinch over the course of three rounds. The Brazilian scored with takedowns and knees to the body, which was enough to seal the win.

Brittney Cloudy vs. Montserrat Rendon

Monsterrat Rendon won a controversial split decision against Brittney Cloudy. The ‘Monster’ struggled with getting the ‘Quiet Storm’ to the ground, so she was forced to stand and trade. Cloudy got the better of Rendon, connecting with her jabs and bloodying up the nose of her opponent. In the final minute of the fight, Rendon got Cloudy down but offered nothing more than a few kicks to the legs. It appeared as though that swayed the opinion of the judges as they scored the fight in favor of Rendon, to the chagrin of Cloudy and the rest of the viewers.

Montserrat Rendon just eats a knee from Brittney Cloudy! #InvictaFC49 LIVE on YouTube: https://t.co/OWNY63usK4 pic.twitter.com/Tr9ej6U5jS — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) September 29, 2022

Nadia Vera vs. Shauna Bannon

Shauna Bannon earned a unanimous decision over Nadia Vera in her first Invicta FC fight. The undefeated fighter found success with her striking and grappling against Vera, nearly finishing her with a final flurry of punches and a few triangle attempts. Bannon improved to 3-0 as a professional, while Vera fell to 3-1.

.@ShaunaBannon5 almost gets the triangle choke again at the end of the second round! #InvictaFC49 LIVE on YouTube: https://t.co/OWNY63usK4 pic.twitter.com/YGGeUaPxo2 — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) September 29, 2022

Here are the full results of Invicta FC 49:

Shauna Bannon def. Nadia Vera by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Monsterrat Rendon def. Brittney Cloudy by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Poliana Botelho def. Helen Peralta by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Kaytlin Neil def. Hannah Guy by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27)

Valesca Machado def. Liz Tracy by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ketlen Souza def. Maiju Suotama by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jillian DeCoursey def. Jéssica Delboni by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:49 of Round 1