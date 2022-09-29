 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan picks, odds, & analysis

Zane Simon & Connor Ruebusch are back to break down this week’s UFC event in Las Vegas, NV. With picks and odds for every fight on the card. From Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan in the main event down to Randy Costa vs. Guido Cannetti in the opening prelim.

By Zane Simon and Connor Ruebusch
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The UFC’s is back with a super special secret event, apparently; putting Mackenzie Dern’s bid to become a strawweight title contender against Yan Xiaonan behind closed doors with no media allowed, for reasons yet to become clear. It’s not the most fascinating card ever created, but most of the bouts promise solid action, if not a whole lot of meaning.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

MMA Vivi, The MMA Vivisection, MMA Podcast, UFC Podcast, Zane Simon, Molly, Molly Simon, Connor Ruebusch, UFC Preview, UFC Picks &amp; Predictions, UFC Odds, UFC Analysis, Vivi Host Graphic,
Your official & honorary Vivi hosts!
June M. Williams

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by ‘The Fine Art of Violence’, a collection of art and essays recapping the year in MMA by Chris Rini, featuring the most talented artists and writers in Mixed Martial Arts. The book is available in both hard copy and digital formats at chrisrini.com.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 61 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT
Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan — At 5:45, Odds 19:25, Picks, Both: Dern
Randy Brown vs. Francisco TrinaldoAt 20:27, Odds 29:47, Picks, Both: Brown
Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin JonesAt 31:11, Odds 38:52, Picks, Both: Barcelos
Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don ShainisAt 39:49, Odds 50:27, Picks, Both: Yusuff
John Castañeda vs. Daniel SantosAt 51:56, Odds 1:06:49, Picks, Zane: Santos, Connor: Castañeda
Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav BorshchevAt 1:07:09, Odds 1:22:17, Picks, Both: Borshchev

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT
Aleksei Oleinik vs. Ilir LatifiAt 2:46, Odds 11:32, Picks, Both: Latifi
Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha RicciAt 12:00, Odds 19:33, Picks, Both: Penne
Joaquim Silva vs. Jesse RonsonAt 20:25, Odds 21:48, Picks, Zane: Ronson, Connor: Silva
Brendan Allen vs. Krzysztof JotkoAt 22:33, Odds 29:30, Picks, Both: Allen
Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe LinsAt 30:21, Odds 35:40, Picks, Zane: Lins, Connor: Grishin
Julija Stoliarenko vs. Chelsea ChandlerAt 35:46, Odds 36:27, Picks, Both: Stoliarenko
Randy Costa vs. Guido CannettiAt 36:38, Odds 37:46, Picks, Both: Costa

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:

  • For our last event, UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song: Zane went 7/13 for 54%, while Connor tied with 7/13 for 54% as well
  • Overall from UFC Fight Island 1 through UFC Vegas 60: Zane is now at 728/1124 for 64.8% and Connor is now at 684/1124 for 60.9%
  • So far, in 2022: Zane is at 259/387 for 67% and Connor is at 242/387 for 63%
  • 2021: Zane went 305/493 for 62% and Connor went 285/493 for 58%
  • July-Dec 2020: Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%
    Reference: Vivi Picks Stats_9.29.22.pdf

If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels. Check out the new MMA Vivi Facebook Page, where the shows always drop an hour earlier than they do anywhere else on the network, be sure to “Like”, Follow, Share — At: https://www.facebook.com/TheMMAVivi.

UFC Fight Night, UFC Vegas 61, Mackenzie Dern vs Yan Xiaonan, Dern vs Yan, UFC Fight Poster, UFC on ESPN+,
Official UFC Fight Poster: UFC Vegas 61 Fight Night - DERN VS YAN

Live! Stream UFC Vegas 61 on ESPN+

STRAWWEIGHT SHOWDOWN — Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan - OCT 1 Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, with a thrilling 115lb women’s Strawweight top contenders brawl between No 5 division ranked, Mackenzie Dern (12-2) who looks to stop the rise of her No. 6 division ranked foe, Yan ‘Nine’ Xiaonan (15-3). In UFC Vegas 61’s co-main event, hard-hitting Welterweights go to war when rising star Randy ‘Rudeboy’ Brown meets up with Brazilian fight veteran, Francisco ‘Massaranduba’ Trinaldo. Plus — Brendan Allen vs Krzysztof Jotko, Raoni Barcelos vs Trevin Jones, Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Chris Daukaus, Aleksei Oleinik vs Ilir Latifi, & Sodiq Yusuff vs Don Shainis all on this Fight Night card! Tune-in for a stacked 13-bout event...

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

In This Stream

UFC Vegas 61: ‘Dern vs. Yan’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 5 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...