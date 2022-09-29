Mackenzie Dern claims Mark Zuckerberg rented out entire UFC Vegas 61 event; Dana White calls BS

For the first time since the early months of the pandemic, the UFC will have a closed-door event, with even media members not being allowed in. It will be for UFC Vegas 61, headlined by a strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan.

I can't reveal why yet, but when I can, I will.



NOT covid related. Nothing bad. — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) September 27, 2022

UFC president Dana White was asked about it during a scrum after Tuesday’s Contender Series episode. And according to him, it was because he was doing the media a favor.

“We just figured that you guys have been so busy lately, that we give you guys a night off. You guys are here on Tuesdays, you’re here on Saturdays… We need to give you guys a break. You’re welcome,” he told reporters.

“You guys just stay home, order a pizza and watch the fights, take them in, and enjoy yourselves. There’s no big secret… We just to give you guys a nice weekend off with your families and relax and enjoy yourselves.”

Dern, however, revealed some brand new information in her pre-fight conversation with the media.

"I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event."



Mackenzie Dern spills the beans on Saturday's private event at the UFC Apex for #UFCVegas61.



Full interview: https://t.co/QxQi28hYp4 pic.twitter.com/PiGb3ooOe2 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 28, 2022

“I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event, so I know he’ll be there. But I don’t know if it’s just, like, literally him and his wife, if he’s gonna have friends or if it’s just like a small party. I don’t know.”

“I’m excited and that just makes me more driven to put on a good show. I know everyone’s watching on TV, but for Mark and whoever’s gonna be there, I’ll put on a show. That’s what they want to see, is a show, then we’re gonna give a show.”

White apparently got wind of these statements and denied them outright.

Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit. https://t.co/VbdFATcltd — danawhite (@danawhite) September 29, 2022

The controversial billionaire and tech mogul recently revealed his newfound fascination with jiu-jitsu and MMA and he’s been spending a chunk of his time on the mats.