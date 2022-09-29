Kayla Harrison trilogy, five other $1M title bouts top PFL’s expensive debut on PPV

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is headed to pay-per-view.

The promotion announced on Wednesday that the 2022 PFL Championship goes down on Friday, November 25, and streams live on ESPN+ pay-per-view from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The cost of the PPV has not been revealed yet.

“I am excited to announce the 2022 PFL World Championship is set for Friday, November 25 and the stage doesn’t get any bigger than ESPN+ PPV in primetime staged live from New York City at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray in a press release. “This special pay-per-view holiday event is stacked with star talent and championship drama as PFL will deliver fans six world title fights with six belts and $6 million on the line”

Headlining the event is Kayla Harrison, the two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion who shares the SmartCage with Larissa Pacheco for the third time. The Olympic gold medalist holds two wins over Pacheco, who she defeated by decision at PFL 1 and PFL 10. This season, both women went 3-0 against their respective competition.

Brendan Loughnane and Bubba Jenkins are set for the co-headliner. The featherweights solidified their spots in the final with wins over Chris Wade and Ryoji Kudo at the PFL Playoffs this past August.

Elsewhere on the event is a featured fight between recent signees Shane Burgos and Marlon Moraes. The ‘Hurricane’ and ‘Magic’ joined the promotion following stints in the UFC.

Here is the current line-up of the 2022 PFL Championship:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 8 PM ET):

Kayla Harrison vs Larissa Pacheco — women’s lightweight championship

Brendan Loughnane vs Bubba Jenkins — featherweight championship

Shane Burgos vs Marlon Moraes

Ante Delija vs Matheus Scheffel — heavyweight championship

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs Stevie Ray — lightweight championship

Sadibou Sy vs Dilano Taylor — welterweight championship

Robert Wilkinson vs Omari Akhmedov — middleweight championship

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6 PM ET):

Natan Schulte vs Jeremy Stephens

Dakota Ditcheva vs Katherine Corogenes

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs Tom Graesser

Two more showcase fights are expected to be scheduled for the event, so stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for that update when it becomes available.