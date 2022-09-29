Report: ‘Robocop’ takes on Brad Tavares at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro

Rising middleweight Gregory Rodrigues will have the chance to take on a seasoned Octagon veteran in his home country. According to Super Lutas’ report, ‘Robocop’ has taken a spot on the upcoming UFC 283, in Rio de Janeiro, to square off against Brad Tavares.

Currently on a two-fight winning streak, Rodrigues (13-4) stopped both Chidi Njokuani and Julian Marquez with knockouts, respectively in September and June of this year. Before that, the 30-year-old suffered his sole Octagon loss so far, when he dropped a split decision to Armen Petrosyan, back in February.

Meanwhile, Tavares (19-7) will look to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss to another prospect in Dricus Du Plessis, back in July. The defeat snapped a two-fight winning streak for the 34-year-old, who scored decision wins over Omari Akhmedov and Antonio Carlos Junior prior to the loss.

Now, Rodrigues is expected to take on Tavares at UFC 283, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on January 21. So far, an official main event is yet to be announced by the organization.

However, the fourth match between flyweights Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno has been reported to be taking place on the same card, but it is unclear whether the title fight will headline the event.