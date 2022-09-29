UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan prelims preview: Can the unsubmittable be submitted?

Regardless of the quality of the card – and it isn’t the best quality – it’s always good to have the UFC back in action after a week off. There’s a strong reason for that. For all the critiques that can be leveled at the UFC, it can’t be denied they provide the best cards, from top to bottom, just about every week. That includes the weeks when they aren’t presenting their best product. That’s due to the depth of the roster. For instance, a contest between Brendan Allen and Krzysztof Jotko is capable of headlining a Bellator card. For the UFC, it’s a preliminary contest. There’s also a former PFL champion on the prelims too. Wait... what’s that? Bellator 286 is also this weekend? Damn, that’s a stacked card. Well... it’s not like the prelims of UFC Vegas 61 are on at the same time as Bellator 286....

It might sound weird for some, but I look at the contest between Ilir Latifi and Aleksei Oleinik as an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. I don’t know if it’s possible for anyone to submit Latifi... but I also believe there isn’t anyone out there Oleinik can’t submit. Something’s gotta give, right? Oleinik is not only the sole fighter in UFC history to secure an Ezekiel choke, he’s done it twice. Hell, he even has multiple neck cranks on his resume. Unfortunately for Oleinik, Latifi doesn’t have a neck. What may be more troubling for Oleinik is Latifi may have the strongest base on the entirety of the roster. The Swede has never been taken down in his 14-fight UFC career. Oleinik has some power, but he was never fast to begin with and is glacially slow now that he’s 45. Latifi has more power than Oleinik and his durability doesn’t appear to be fading the way Oleinik’s is. If Father Time wasn’t such a prominent factor, I’d probably favor the wily Oleinik to pull this out. Unfortunately for him, there’s a lot of wear and tear on his body in addition to his age. That should give Latifi the edge he needs. Latifi via TKO of RD2

