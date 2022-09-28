Dana White on Aspen Ladd UFC release: ‘It had to happen’

Back in 2017, the UFC brought a prospect in from Invicta that looked like she was going to be a solid contender in the women’s 135-pound division. Aspen Ladd was 22 at the time with a 5-0 record, and three more solid wins in the Octagon pushed into a headlining fight against Germaine de Randamie.

And it was all downhill from there.

Ladd suffered a quick loss to GDR that night after looking very troubled at the weigh-ins. Over the last three years she ended up missing weight three times, which led to two fights getting canceled. Finally, the UFC had enough and released her following the latest weight miss.

At the Contender Series’ post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White clarified what we all already assumed - that her issues on the scale led to Ladd’s release:

“We tried to work with her. She’s a great kid. She’s a really nice person. It’s never fun when you have someone’s who’s actually talented. She’s a talented fighter, but part of the job is making weight.”

“She’s not made weight so many times. It had to happen. Not something you want to do, but something that had to be done.”

Ladd leaves the promotion with a 4-3 record in the Octagon and a 9-3 record overall.