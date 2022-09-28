Video: UFC 281’s Alex Pereira spars while riding a hoverboard during training session

Middleweight title challenger Alex Pereira continues to show off his other skills ahead of the UFC 281 main event, where he will meet champion Israel Adesanya. After posting a video where he demonstrates his archery skills, ‘Poatan’ has now been seen on a rather unusual sparring session.

In a video shared by the UFC’s official account on Twitter, the Brazilian is seen standing on top of a hoverboard and smoothly cruising around while trading punches with a training partner - and not losing balance.

A two-division Glory kickboxing champion, Pereira (6-1) holds a pair of wins over Adesanya in the ring and will look to make it three for three when they meet in the Octagon. So far, the 35-year-old has scored three straight UFC wins, having defeated Sean Strickland, Bruno Silva and Andreas Michailidis.

The November 12 card is scheduled to have a women’s strawweight title fight in the co-main event, with champion Carla Esparza against former title-holder Weili Zhang.