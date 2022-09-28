Tucker Carlson planning documentary on the UFC and Dana White

Tucker Carlson announced Monday that he is working on a documentary about the UFC, as well as its president Dana White.

The Fox News host made the announcement during his flagship Tucker Carlson Tonight show Monday night, adding that documentary would debut this winter on Fox Nation.

Prior to the announcement, Carlson aired an interview with White, where the two commiserated about various topics, including their shared admiration for former U.S. president Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump has been such a good friend to me, since the day I met him,” White said during the interview. “Everything that ever happened to me in my career, after that day, the first guy to reach out [and] say congratulations was Donald Trump. Always sending something and saying congratulations. A guy who is genuinely happy for your success. This guy has been so good to me, it’s unexplainable. “

Carlson also gave viewers a tour of White’s personal office and gym at the UFC headquarters, which included art pieces such as a sabretooth tiger skull and a gun wrapped in dollar bills.

“I love this,” Carlson said while admiring White’s gun.

While no other details were provided about the upcoming documentary, Carlson has previously done short films on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, George Soros, Kyle Rittenhouse, cattle mutilation, and alien invasions.