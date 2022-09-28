Yadong Song suffered fractured orbital in loss to Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 60

Yadong Song suffered more than a gruesome cut above his eye in his loss to Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 60 earlier this month.

Song saw his fight against Sandhagen end by fourth-round TKO after the cut worsened, and the cageside physician would not allow him to continue. The ‘Kung Fu Kid’ admitted he could not see ‘anything after the cut,’ which was caused by a well-timed step-in elbow from the ‘Sandman’ early in the second round. Shortly after the fight, he received stitches and appeared to heal well, but the issues with his eye are far from over.

The Team Alpha Male product revealed on Tuesday that he also suffered a fractured orbital and will undergo surgery to repair it next week.

“Since Round 2, I was seeing triple vision because of this orbital fracture, I was facing three Cory in front of me,” wrote Song alongside an X-ray of the injury. “A titanium piece will put in for me next week, will come back tougher with the metal.”

There was no recovery timeline provided, but fractured orbitals can heal within a few weeks. However, Song could be sidelined for much longer considering his experience with triple vision. According to HealthLine:

“If you went into the surgery with double vision, it may last as long as two to four months after surgery.”

Song was previously on a three-fight win streak that included (T)KOs of Julio Arce and Marlon Moraes in his most recent Octagon appearances. Prior to that, the 24-year-old suffered his only other loss in the UFC, a unanimous decision to Kyler Phillips at UFC 259 more than a year ago.

As for Sandhagen, he returned to the win column after back-to-back losses to T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan at UFC Vegas 32 and UFC 267, respectively.