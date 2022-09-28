Maryna Moroz becomes first UFC Fighter on Playboy Centerfold

UFC flyweight Maryna Moroz made history recently by becoming the first UFC fighter to be featured by Playboy. The 11-3 fighter graces that publications new online platform ‘Centerfold’.

Moroz broke the news on Twitter, sharing one of the pictures that was taken for the endeavour. In her Tweet she also promoted the Centerfold platform, which hosts content featuring Moroz and other models behind a paywall.

Introducing @marynamoroz1 – The Iron Lady ⛓ Head to Playboy to get familiar with her content: https://t.co/dWQUzaVVnB pic.twitter.com/5ke360NFpZ — CENTERFOLD (@plbycenterfold) September 26, 2022

Announcement Happy to announce that I’ll be the first UFC Fighter on Playboy Centerfold ! Can’t wait to partner up with such an iconic brand with clothing, activations, and now the platform that has all my exclusive content ” Link In Bio!! @plbycenterfold @playboy pic.twitter.com/JSw1Tw6Nxr — Maryna Moroz (@MarynaMoroz1) September 26, 2022

Moroz, who was born in Vilnohirsk, Ukraine, has been fighting in the Octagon since 2015. She won her UFC debut, versus Joanne Wood, via first round submission.

Since then she has amassed a 6-3 record in the promotion. She is currently on a three fight winning streak with wins over Sabina Mazo, Mayra Bueno Silva and Mariya Agapova.

The fight against Agapova, which ended via second round submission, earned Moroz a Performance of the Night bonus.

‘The Iron Lady’ is expected to face former title challenger Jennifer Maia at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak on November 19 at the UFC APEX facility.