‘F—k Disney’ - Invicta fighter stages topless protest at weigh-ins

Helen Peralta has never been shy when it comes to expressing her opinion. TV viewers learned that while watching her appear on the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Peralta made her way onto that show, which featured Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena as coaches, after successful showings in Invicta FC, where she holds a 5-1 record (which includes wins over Cheyanne Vlismas and Jennifer Chieng).

Peralta also holds wins in BKFC, having beaten Christine Ferea and Maia Kahaunaele in bare knuckle competition.

She is scheduled to appear at tomorrow night’s Invicta FC: 49, to fight former UFC fighter Poliana Botelho. During the official weigh-ins for that event, Peralta raised eyebrows by appearing topless with tape covering her nipples. Written on the tape was the message ‘Fuck Disney’.

I’ll give you the background! She did this for her fight on TUF30 but the producers cut it and made her weigh in again after making weight just for the cameras. Funniest moment of the season and they cut it because espn is a Disney owned company. — Zac Pauga (@ZacPauga) September 27, 2022

Fellow TUF 30 cast member Zac Pauga said that Peralta did this during the taping of their show, but was forced to weigh-in again without the nipple tape. ESPN, which airs TUF, is owned by The Walt Disney Company.

It’s unclear why Peralta has now twice tried to send out a message against that company. Disney has been the center of multiple controversies over recent years.

In March Disney workers staged a walk out to protest the company’s lack of condemnation for Florida’s so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, which sought to prohibit any discussion of sexual orientation in schools for students in kindergarten and first, second and third grades.

In response to the protests, Disney released a statement criticizing that bill.

This lead to backlash from activists who were in favour of that bill, including a rather sad attempt to create a blockade outside of Disney World. That incident occurred in April.

TUF 30 began filming in February (per yahoo!sports).