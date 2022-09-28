Full fight: Watch top prospect Bo Nickal get 52 second win in DWCS Finale to officially join UFC

Week 10 of Dana White’s Contender Series 2022 is in the books, which wraps up the 6th season of the show with five finishes across five fights, with five contracts being given out. Mateus Mendonca, Rafael Estevam, Jack Jenkins, Sam Patterson, and three time NCAA Div-1 national wrestling champion Bo Nickal have all signed with the UFC.

Closing out the event, Bo Nickal ran right through Donovan Beard with a sub 60-second submission. Nickal opened with a huge overhand right to takedown to quickly get on top. From there, Bo briefly attempted a mounted guillotine, but bailed on the sub just to roll to his back for a smooth triangle transition. Beard offered up a little bit of resistance, but it wasn’t long at all before he started tapping. That’s three professional fights for Nickal, three finishes, and less than a half-a-round of total cage time.

Before that, Sam Patterson overcame being dropped in the opening round to rally and submit Vinicius Cenci in the second stanza. Patterson got his ground game going in the second round, attempting a D’arce and a power guillotine before finally realizing success with a rear-naked choke. With his third finish in a row, Sam is now enjoying a 10-fight unbeaten streak.

Jack Jenkins deployed a ton of ground strikes to stop Emiliano Linares with just 30-seconds to go in the third act. Jenkins cut Linares in the first frame with a splitting elbow, and from there routinely found top position to continue his onslaught of ground and pound. The former rugby player advanced his professional record to 10-2.

Rafael Estevam overcame an early submission spam session to ultimately pound out Joao Elias in the second round. Elias attempted a ton of armbars, but Estevam remained safe and was able to make Joao pay dearly for fighting off of his back. Rafael is now rocking a flawless record of 11-0.

Opening up the night, Mateus Mendonca registered a sporty 48-second knockout on Ashiek Ajim. Mendonca landed a hefty right hand that sat down Ajim, and then only needed a few followup strikes to put Ashiek out cold. Mendonca advances his undefeated record to 10-0.

Bo Nickal def. Donovan Beard by submission (Triangle) at :52 of round 1: Middleweight

Sam Patterson def. Vinicius Cenci by submission (RNC) at 4:18 of round 2: Lightweight

Jack Jenkins def. Emiliano Linares by TKO at 4:30 of round 3: Featherweight

Rafael Estevam def. Joao Elias by TKO at 2:25 of round 2: Flyweight

Absolute domination by Rafael Estevam improves him to 11-0



Mateus Mendonca def. Ashiek Ajim by KO at :48 of round 1: Bantamweight