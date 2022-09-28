Video: UFC veteran Mike Perry gets in scuffle at presser in Russia

Mike Perry has gotten himself back in the spotlight of infamy. This time, the ever-controversial UFC veteran was involved in a scuffle during a press conference in Russia during a fighter face-off he had no business being in.

According to initial reports, “Platinum” was in the country with close friend and training partner Alex Nicholson, who had a fight coming up. But by some twist of fate, Perry found himself in a face-off with Moscow-based middleweight Magomed Ismailov, who will face Aleksandar Illić in October.

As you’ll see in the video below, it all seemed like fun and games for everyone around, until it wasn’t. Fortunately, the situation was prevented from escalating further.

why is Mike Perry fighting at a Russian face off???? pic.twitter.com/DxJfx7OfZc — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 27, 2022

A longer version of the clip can be seen here.

The 31-year-old Perry (14-8 in MMA) signed a bare-knuckle boxing contract under BKFC in 2021 after his UFC contract expired. He is currently 2-0 with the organization after his debut in February.

Perry last fought at BKFC 27 in London last month against Michael “Venom” Page and won via majority decision.