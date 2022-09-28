Report: Rafael dos Anjos moves back to welterweight, faces Barberena in December UFC event

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos is allegedly back to the welterweight division. According to Combate’s report, the Brazilian is returning to the heavier weight class for the first time since 2020, and already has an opponent to welcome him at UFC Orlando: brawler Bryan Barberena.

In his last outing, Dos Anjos (31-14) got knocked out by rising lightweight Rafael Fiziev, back in July. The loss snapped a two-fight winning streak for the 37-year-old, with decision wins over Renato Moicano and Paul Felder. The last time ‘RDA’ fought at welterweight, he dropped a unanimous decision to Michael Chiesa, in January 2020.

Currently on a three-fight winning streak, Barberena (18-8) will look to beat his third veteran in a row, after beating Robbie Lawler and Matt Brown, as well as Darian Weeks in his most recent outings. The 33-year-old’s last defeat dates back to July 2021 majority decision loss to Jason Witt.

Now, Dos Anjos is expected to take on Barberena at UFC Fight Night 216, on December 3, in Orlando, Florida. So far, an official main event for the card is yet to be confirmed, but a middleweight clash between Jack Hermansson and Derek Brunson is the front-runner for the spot at the moment.