Shane Burgos vs. Marlon Moraes slated for 2022 PFL Championships bout

Two respected UFC veterans are expected to be part of the 2022 PFL Championships fight card. On Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed that Shane Burgos and Marlon Moraes would face each other at the organization’s finale event on November 25th. The location has yet to be finalized.

The 31-year-old Burgos (15-3), last saw action in July at UFC Long Island against Charles Jourdain. After winning via majority decision, “Hurricane” Shane decided not to re-sign with the Endeavor owned organization—instead choosing a deal with the PFL, where he expects a hefty monetary return. He is currently on a two-fight win streak.

As for 34-year-old Moraes (23-10-1), he’s been winless since 2019, when he defeated recently-retired future legend José Aldo via a disputed split decision. He’s since gone on a four-fight skid, with his last fight against Song Yadong in March.

Moraes lost via first-round knockout, prompting him to announce his retirement a month later. Several months after that announcement, however, the PFL announced that they had signed the longtime Serra-Longo talent for his return to competition.