Scott Coker not sure if Dillon Danis will fight again: ‘Sometimes, I don’t hear from him for months’

Bellator CEO Scott Coker initially ‘had a lot of high hopes for’ Dillon Danis but he isn’t sure we’ll ever see the BJJ world champion and grappling coach of Conor McGregor fight again.

Danis (2-0 MMA) has had just two professional bouts since signing with Bellator in 2018 and hasn’t fought since a 2019 submission victory over Max Humphrey at Bellator 222.

Coker isn’t sure whether Danis’ future lies in Bellator as he often goes without speaking to the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu standout for months at a time and doesn’t know where ‘El Jefe’s’ head is at.

“Dillon is a kid we had a lot of high hopes for,” Coker said at the Bellator Dublin post-fight press conference (h/t MMA Fighting). “He’s super-talented, jiu-jitsu fighter, but he’s got to stay active, and he’s got to want to come back. He calls me, he wants to come back, and then sometimes, I don’t hear from him for months. If he’s really serious about coming back, we’ll definitely have a spot for him, and we’ll definitely make an opportunity for him.”

