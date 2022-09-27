This is how Floyd Mayweather reacted to bodyguard’s KO loss

Floyd Mayweather Jr. didn’t seem fazed that bodyguard Jizzy Mack got brutally knocked out by a 144-pound Japanese fighter in Sunday’s Super Rizin co-main event in Japan.

Mayweather was getting his hands wrapped backstage at Saitama Super Arena when the 50-0 boxer noticed Mack get floored by Kouzi, a K-1 kickboxing veteran, in the final round of the fight.

The screenshots indicate that Mayweather, a former undefeated world champion, showed little concern for Mack’s KO defeat based on his nonchalant reaction backstage.

Check out the pictures below, courtesy of Twitter.

Floyd saw his bodyguard get dropped and immediately went back to doing his own thing pic.twitter.com/dzGl85MDgO — Jack Wannan (@JackWannan) September 25, 2022

Mayweather defeated Mikuru Asakura via second-round knockout in the Super Rizin main event, with the boxing superstar expected to return to the ring for another exhibition bout on Nov. 13 against British YouTube star Deji Olatunji, younger brother of KSI.

Mayweather has had four exhibition matches since he retired in 2017 following a 10th-round TKO victory over UFC superstar Conor McGregor, defeating Japanese MMA fighters Tenshin Nasukawa and Mikuru Asakura via KO/TKO.