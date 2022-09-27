Report: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno IV being finalized for UFC 283

The first-ever tetralogy in the UFC is being finalized.

Claro Sports’ Rodrigo Del Campo González reports Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno IV is expected to happen at UFC 283, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Jan. 21, 2023 at Jeunesse Arena in Brazil.

Figueiredo and Moreno fought to a majority draw in their first fight at UFC 256 nearly two years ago. An immediate rematch was scheduled for UFC 263, where the ‘Assassin Baby’ submitted ‘Deus Da Guerra’ via third-round rear-naked choke to win the UFC flyweight championship. Moreno became the first Mexican-born champion.

Several months after their second fight, the newly crowned champion would defend against the former champion at UFC 270 this past January. This time, Figueiredo defeated Moreno by unanimous decision, becoming a two-time UFC flyweight champion.

The pair were supposed to fight for the fourth (and potentially final) time around International Fight Week, but Figueiredo suffered injuries in both hands and could not compete until the end of the year. The UFC opted to move the division along, so Moreno was booked against a former opponent in Kai Kara-France for an interim UFC flyweight championship. The move upset Figueiredo, who threatened to leave the division entirely and go up to bantamweight unless he received a significant pay increase for his next appearance.

In the meantime, Moreno finished Kara-France by third-round TKO at UFC 277 in July, effectively setting up the unification between him and Figueiredo in the near future.

With the addition of Figueiredo vs. Moreno IV, UFC 283 now has three confirmed fights. Here is the current line-up:

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more updates on the event as they become available in the coming weeks.