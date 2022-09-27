Jake Paul: Floyd Mayweather is ruining his legacy to pay his tax bills

Shortly after Floyd Mayweather knocked out Mikuru Asakura, it was announced that the boxing great will be involved in an upcoming exhibition bout with YouTuber, Deji, in Dubai on November 13th. Jake Paul took to social media to vent his frustrations with “Money” selecting to face Deji instead of Jake himself.

Paul ascertains that Mayweather truly has no clue who his exhibition opponents are, and that he’s merely doing these bouts to raise funds to pay off his tax debts. To be fair, Jake and Floyd currently have very similar business models.

“Alright ladies and gentlemen, picture this. It’s 2022, Floyd Mayweather is ruining his legacy fighting no-name guys, wasting his fan’s money, wasting his fan’s time. He doesn’t even know the name of the guys he’s fighting, and then chooses to fight Comedy Shorts Gamer influencer to make some money to pay his tax bills.”

Paul also complains about Floyd saying that the only way he would scrap with Jake is if the YouTuber came down to Mayweather’s weight. Paul mention’s 140-pounds, but Floyd clocked in at 154-pounds against Conor McGregor, and then at 155-pounds against Logan Paul. Jake stepped on the scale at 192 in his last match with Tyron Woodley, so he would have to do a whole lot more singing in his Muscle Lab cryo sessions, and maybe cut off a leg, if he ever hopes to whittle down to Mayweather’s size.

“Floyd Mayweather telling Jake Paul that he will only fight Jake Paul if he comes down to his weight, 140-pounds or something. I can’t believe what’s going on in the world. I can’t believe this is real. Floyd, I will fight you, and you know that’s one of the biggest fights to make in boxing. I weigh 175, you weigh 165. We can get that done; make a couple hundred million dollars. But what will your excuse be?”

Jake proceeded to jab at Floyd citing his lack of care for what the other Paul brother weighed in at for their exhibition, which happened to be 189.5. He then brought up the ‘got your hat’ moment, and claimed to want to now take Floyd’s perfect record from him.

Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul and Jake Paul just got into it pic.twitter.com/YVCgukjwVO — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 6, 2021

“You din’t care what my brother weighed, so why do you care what I weigh? Oh, because you know. You know what’s going to happen. I want to say I got your ‘0.’ I don’t just want to say I got your hat. I got your ‘0.’ But you’re going to find a way to dance around this. You know, you said, ‘oh once he fights a professional fighter he’s gonna get destroyed. It’ll be bad for him. Why not let that be you?”

Jake is slated to box MMA legend Anderson Silva on October 29th of this year, and he is on the record saying that he could defeat both Silva and Mayweather in the same night.

Mayweather is 45-years-old and is a 50-0 retired boxer, and although he is still putting on exhibitions, at the RIZIN post-fight presser he made it clear that he isn’t out here to risk damage by facing top tier boxers. He just wants to have fun and entertain people. Of course the paydays are probably nice as well. So at 5-0, Jake Paul seems quite eager to fight him, but the juice might not be worth the squeeze for Mayweather.