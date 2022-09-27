Floyd Mayweather officially set for another exhibition, faces YouTuber Deji in Dubai

The reports were true, as Mayweather’s Global Titans Fight Series has made it official! Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will have an exhibition match with the YouTuber Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena, in Dubai, on November 13th.

@FloydMayweather vs. @Deji



They will headline a STACKED card on November 13 in Dubai!



Sunday November 13

Coca-Cola Arena

Dubai, United Arab Emirates pic.twitter.com/g63nVjssl1 — Global Titans Fight Series (@GlobalTitansFS) September 26, 2022

50-0 boxing legend just knocked out RIZIN mma star Mikuru Asakura this past Saturday in Japan, and now Mayweather is fueling up to make his return to the United Arab Emirates for yet another boxing exhibition. It was just back in May of this year that Floyd was in Dubai putting on an exhibition bout with fellow retired boxer Don Moore.

“Money” Mayweather will technically be squaring up with another boxer again in this upcoming trip to the U.A.E. since Deji does in fact have one professional boxing win under his belt. He’s nowhere close to upper echelon where Mayweather resides, but the YouTube sensation did stop fellow YouTuber Yousef ‘Fousey’ Erakat in the second round of their fight.. so at least there’s that.

The bottom line is that Deji is getting a major opportunity to throw hands with one of the greatest ever, and Mayweather’s retirement plan is starting to look oddly similar to Jake Paul’s startup plan.