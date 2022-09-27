Report: Eddie Hearn suing Jake Paul for over $100M after fight fixing allegations

In April, multi-titled boxer Amanda Serrano tasted defeat for the first time at the hands of Katie Taylor via split decision. That gave her promoter Jake Paul the wrong impression, particularly with the judging.

“I still think Amanda Serrano won the fight [over Katie Taylor],” Paul said at the time. “Then you see how this judge Glenn Feldman, who had the biggest gap between Taylor and Serrano. Everyone pretty much had it a draw… a draw or that Amanda won.

“But there’s this judge, Glenn Feldman, who scored it such a big gap for Taylor, gave rounds that Amanda clearly won, to Taylor.

“Then this judge, Glenn Feldman, shows up in Saudi and scores Anthony Joshua to win [over Oleksandr Usyk]. Everyone who watched the fight [knows] it’s not a split decision. Usyk had a runaway victory, clearly won the fight. This judge, Glenn Feldman, gives it to Anthony Joshua? It’s like a repeated crime here.

“This type of shit, I’m going to call it out here in boxing because it’s bullshit. Clearly, this guy is getting paid money by Matchroom Boxing.”

For his part, Matchroom Sport founder Eddie Hearn initially planned to “chin him or sue him,” as a response to Paul. But now it seems he’s going for the latter option.

TMZ first reported the news, stating Hearn has filed a $100M defamation lawsuit against “The Problem Child” for such allegations. Hearn’s lawyer Frank Salzano also released this statement:

Both legally and ethically there is a clear line separating opinion from defamatory lies. Jake Paul knows that, and he purposely crossed that line when he wrongly accused Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn of fixing fights. Nonetheless he was still given an opportunity to retract his defamatory statements and refused to. Now he will face the legal consequences of his actions as Matchroom and Mr. Hearn will be seeking damages in well excess of $100 million given the value and goodwill attached to the Matchroom business and the harmful nature of Mr. Paul’s comments.

Hearn also discussed the issue this past week, saying that Paul and his “unacceptable” allegations “will be dealt with.”

“We take our values as a business and a family, very, very seriously. We love the sport of boxing. For him to come out with idiotic comments without even thinking about what he said, is extremely harmful for me and us as a business, and very disrespectful to us as a business and a family,” Hearn said.

“(Paul) doesn’t even understand — when he says, ‘Why are Matchroom still choosing that judge?’ Matchroom don’t choose the judge, you idiot, the commission do. I don’t even think he knows the rules or structure or how it works. Sometimes all this Jake Paul stuff is a laugh and it’s funny and it’s good for business. This is not, and it will be dealt with.”

Paul has another tough battle ahead of him as he faces former longtime UFC champion, Anderson Silva, on October 29 in Arizona.