Video - Former WBO, WBA champ Popo Freitas knocks out Pele Landi-Jons in boxing match

A battle between two Brazilian combat sports veteran took place at Brazil’s Fight Music Show 2, last Sunday. On a night of fights featuring a YouTuber, a singer, and former Bellator/UFC/Strikeforce/Invicta champion Cris Cyborg, the main event was no less a circus bout.

Former WBO/WMA super featherweight and WBO lightweight boxing champ Acelino ‘Popo’ Freitas took on MMA veteran Jose ‘Pele’ Landi-Jons, in an exhibition boxing match that didn’t make it out of the first round.

Originally scheduled for eight rounds, the headliner ended just 85 seconds into the opening frame, when 47-year-old Popo knocked down the 49-year-old Landi-Jons and then followed it up with a flurry after a quick stand-up and a standing count. Pele went down for good on the followup.

popo drops pele early in the first and knocks him out shortly after #FMS2 pic.twitter.com/kcOPpGc5lu — jake (@jakeshreds420) September 26, 2022

Since it was an exhibition match, the results will not be added to the athletes’ official record, making Popo’s (41-2) latest win still a unanimous decision victory over Gabriel Martinez, in November 2017. Meanwhile, Pele’s (29-16) last MMA fight ended in a knockout loss to Zak Bucia, back in July 2015.