UFC legend and former middleweight champion Anderson Silva reveals what age he will retire

UFC legend Anderson Silva still looks sharp in the boxing ring at 47 years old but hinted that he only has two years left before he hangs up the gloves and calls it a career, revealing to MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani that he plans to retire at 49.

Silva will take on YouTube personality and 5-0 boxer Jake Paul in a boxing match next month and is also reportedly in talks for a ‘GOAT vs. GOAT’ super-fight against legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko, per Bellator CEO Scott Coker.

‘The Spider’ is clearly in hot demand despite no longer being under contract with the UFC, with the Brazilian impressing in recent boxing victories against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., son of legendary boxer Julio Cesar Chavez, and former UFC light heavyweight champion and Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz.

Silva revealed that he can still compete with young up-and-comers in the gym but that his days in combat sports are numbered, noting that when he’s done, he’s done.

“When I’m done, I’m done,” Silva said (h/t MMA News). “I just close the door, this is part of my past, thank you, and I’m out. But right now, I’m good. I’m continuing doing something very good, doing sparring with good kids, professional fighters, Olympic champions. The guys have helped me a lot and I’m continuing doing something at the same level as the kids… I don’t know (if I’ll fight at 50). I think I’ll do fighting with my grandchildren in the home… I think my last fight will be at 49. 49 is the number.”

Silva vs. Paul takes place next month, Oct. 29, at a Showtime Sports PPV at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.