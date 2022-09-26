Fights on Tap: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac among 9 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
There was no UFC, but there was plenty to watch this past weekend. What was your choice? Bellator Dublin on Friday, RIZIN 38 or Fight Music Show 2 on Sunday? Leave it in the comments below. With those events now over, we can look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.
The UFC either announced or finalized nine fights this week, and a pair of heavyweights are headlining an upcoming Fight Night event.
Derrick Lewis is hoping to snap a two-fight skid in his next appearance. The ‘Black Beast’ returns to the Octagon against Serghei Spivac at a UFC Fight Night scheduled for Nov. 19 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
The heavy-handed Lewis has hit a slump, suffering back-to-back (T)KO losses to Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich in his past two appearances. On the other hand, Spivac is on a two-fight win streak, which includes TKOs of Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai.
UFC Fight Night — October 15
Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez — welterweight
First rep. by MMA Island
UFC 280 — October 22
Jailton Almeida vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov — heavyweight
First rep. by Diego Ribas of Ag Fight
Magomed Mustafaev vs. Yamato Nishikawa — lightweight
First rep. by MMA Fight Universe
UFC Fight Night — November 5
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Darrick Minner — featherweight
First rep. by Paradigm Sports
UFC Fight Night — November 19
Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac — heavyweight
UFC 282 — December 10
Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley — middleweight
First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency
UFC Fight Night — December 17
Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Albert Duraev — middleweight
First rep. by Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin of MMA Fighting
UFC Fight Night — January 14
Jeff Molina vs. Jimmy Flick — flyweight
First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland
UFC 283 — January 21
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez — welterweight
First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 145 — November 4
Mehdi Ben Lakhdhar vs. Xavier Sedras — lightweight
Decky McAleenan vs. Andre Goncalves — lightweight
Cage Warriors 146 — November 12
Sam Kelly vs. Jack Eglin — bantamweight
James Hendin vs. Araik Margarian — featherweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 75 — October 14
Damian Stasiak vs. Robert Ruchała — featherweight
Adam Soldaev vs. Oleksii Polischuck — featherweight
Michal Martínek vs. Daniel Omielańczuk — heavyweight
Yann Liasse vs. Adrian Gralak — lightweight
Loading comments...