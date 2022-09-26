Fights on Tap: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac among 9 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

There was no UFC, but there was plenty to watch this past weekend. What was your choice? Bellator Dublin on Friday, RIZIN 38 or Fight Music Show 2 on Sunday? Leave it in the comments below. With those events now over, we can look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized nine fights this week, and a pair of heavyweights are headlining an upcoming Fight Night event.

Derrick Lewis is hoping to snap a two-fight skid in his next appearance. The ‘Black Beast’ returns to the Octagon against Serghei Spivac at a UFC Fight Night scheduled for Nov. 19 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

The heavy-handed Lewis has hit a slump, suffering back-to-back (T)KO losses to Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich in his past two appearances. On the other hand, Spivac is on a two-fight win streak, which includes TKOs of Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai.

UFC Fight Night — October 15

Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez — welterweight

First rep. by MMA Island

UFC 280 — October 22

Jailton Almeida vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov — heavyweight

First rep. by Diego Ribas of Ag Fight

Magomed Mustafaev vs. Yamato Nishikawa — lightweight

First rep. by MMA Fight Universe

UFC Fight Night — November 5

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Darrick Minner — featherweight

First rep. by Paradigm Sports

UFC Fight Night — November 19

Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac — heavyweight

UFC 282 — December 10

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley — middleweight

First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency

UFC Fight Night — December 17

Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Albert Duraev — middleweight

First rep. by Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin of MMA Fighting

UFC Fight Night — January 14

Jeff Molina vs. Jimmy Flick — flyweight

First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland

UFC 283 — January 21

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez — welterweight

First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 145 — November 4

Mehdi Ben Lakhdhar vs. Xavier Sedras — lightweight

Decky McAleenan vs. Andre Goncalves — lightweight

Cage Warriors 146 — November 12

Sam Kelly vs. Jack Eglin — bantamweight

James Hendin vs. Araik Margarian — featherweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 75 — October 14

Damian Stasiak vs. Robert Ruchała — featherweight

Adam Soldaev vs. Oleksii Polischuck — featherweight

Michal Martínek vs. Daniel Omielańczuk — heavyweight

Yann Liasse vs. Adrian Gralak — lightweight