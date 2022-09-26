 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ICYMI: UFC Vegas 61 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Rebroadcast

Sorry cry babies! It’s time for another of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: Eugene S. Robinson, John S. Nash, & Stephie Haynes. Find out which upcoming fights are hot and which fights are not - for UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan.

By June M. Williams
Podcast recorded by Eugene S. Robinson, Stephie Haynes, & John S. Nash
It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

You’re Care/Don’t Care Trio of Hosts
June M. Williams

Stephie will announce each fight on the upcoming card, as it stands at the time of recording, so the team may quickly comment on which fights are hot, and which fights are not; based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

*** The team didn’t record an episode of C/DC this week, so this is actually a rebroadcast of only the picks portion of the show they made for this event last Sunday, September 18th. The usual format of the C/DC Podcast will return on Monday, October 3rd, 2022 with a review of UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan and picks for UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs Araujo.

UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan PICKS — 4:55 (made Sun 9/18)

We start off offering you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 61 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, this coming Saturday, October 1st.

Official UFC Fight Poster: UFC Vegas 61 Fight Night - DERN VS YAN

Live! Stream UFC Vegas 61 on ESPN+

STRAWWEIGHT SHOWDOWN — Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan - OCT 1 Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, with a thrilling 115lb women’s Strawweight top contenders brawl between No 5 division ranked, Mackenzie Dern (12-2) who looks to stop the rise of her No. 6 division ranked foe, Yan ‘Nine’ Xiaonan (15-3). In UFC Vegas 61’s co-main event, hard-hitting Welterweights go to war when rising star Randy ‘Rudeboy’ Brown meets up with Brazilian fight veteran, Francisco ‘Massaranduba’ Trinaldo. Plus — Brendan Allen vs Krzysztof Jotko, Raoni Barcelos vs Trevin Jones, Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Chris Daukaus, Aleksei Oleinik vs Ilir Latifi, & Sodiq Yusuff vs Don Shainis all on the main card! Tune-in for a stacked 14-bout Fight Night event...

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

*** We would like to repeat... The team didn’t record an episode of C/DC this week, so this is actually a rebroadcast of only the picks portion of the show they made for this event last Sunday, September 18th. The usual format of the C/DC Podcast will return on Monday, October 3rd, 2022 with a review of UFC Vegas 61 and picks for UFC Vegas 62.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, as they stood the morning the show was recorded on Sunday, September, 18th. (bout order subject to further changes)

UFC Vegas 61: (14 Cares)

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. OCT. 1 — 8/5PM ETPT (8 Cares)
14. 115lbs: Mackenzie Dern (12-2) vs. Yan Xiaonan (15-3) — At 15:43, 3 Cares

13. 170lbs: Randy Brown (15-4) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (28-8) — At 12:12, 3 Cares

12. 135lbs: John Castañeda (19-5) vs. Daniel Santos (9-2) — At 11:55

11. 135lbs: Raoni Barcelos (16-3) vs. Trevin Jones (13-8) — At 11:26, 1 Care (Stephie)

10. 145lbs: Sodiq Yusuff (12-2) vs. Don Shainis (13-3) — At 10:57

9. 155lbs: Mike Davis (9-2) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (6-2) — At 9:59, 1 Care (Stephie)

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4/1PM ETPT (6 Cares)
8. 135lbs: Randy Costa (6-3) vs. Guido Cannetti (9-6) — At 9:26

7. 185lbs: Brendan Allen (19-5) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (24-5) — At 7:29, 3 Cares, but split

6. 135lbs: Julija Stoliarenko (10-6) vs. Chelsea Chandler (4-1) — At 7:16

5. 265lbs: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-4) vs. Chris Daukaus (12-5) — At 6:45, 2 Cares (Stephie & Eugene)

4. 155lbs: Joaquim Silva (11-3) vs. Jesse Ronson (21-11) — At 6:30

3. 205lbs: Maxim Grishin (32-9-2) vs. Philipe Lins (15-5) — At 6:18

2. 265lbs: Aleksei Oleinik (60-16) vs. Ilir Latifi (15-8) — At 5:48, 1 Care (Eugene)

1. 115lbs: Jessica Penne (14-6) vs. Tabatha Ricci (7-1) — At 5:19

Official C/DC Podcast UFC Vegas 61 Care Tally Infographic
June M. Williams

