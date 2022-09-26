Video: Wanderlei Silva’s son, Thor gets TKO in MMA debut

Wanderlei Silva’s son is officially 1-0 as an amateur MMA fighter.

With the MMA legend in his corner, 19-year-old Thor Silva picked up a first round TKO victory over Gabriel Bonfim. He got a takedown early and secured dominant position, before unleashing ground and pound and forcing the referee to step in with just 35 seconds left in the opening round.

Watch the video of the finish below:

thor silva (wanderlei’s son) wins his ameteur mma debut by first round tko #FMS2 pic.twitter.com/MJjjzbGhKg — jake (@jakeshreds420) September 25, 2022

The bout was part of the MMA portion for Fight Music Show 2, which was the same card that also saw Cris Cyborg win her boxing debut.

Thor Silva also competed in amateur Muay Thai in 2019, where he quickly finished his opponent in about 30 seconds.

Wanderlei, the legendary former PRIDE champion, recently retired from MMA at 46-years-old.

“Only parents know what it’s like. It’s a totally different feeling, but very emotional, because we know all the things that can happen in a fight,” Wanderlei said prior to Thor’s MMA debut. “I’ve been through it all and I know what your own effort is worth. He may be anyone’s son, have all the money available, but in a fight it’s your own effort that counts. The heart and the training. He’s been training hard and behaving like a professional.”