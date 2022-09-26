Video: Cris Cyborg wins boxing debut, but will it count on her record despite sanctioning issues?

Cris Cyborg won her boxing debut Sunday night in Curutiba, Brazil, but will it count on her record in BoxRec?

Cyborg won a clear eight round decision over Simone Silva at Fight Music Show 2, with the promotion advertising it as a professional bout. There were sanctioning issues for the fight though, with Silva still serving a 60-day medical suspension after getting knocked out in Texas last August.

According to a report from MMA Fighting, the OBBoxe commission refused to oversee the contest due to Silva’s suspension, and Associação Paranaense de Lutas was called to oversee that match only. So despite the match pushing through and Cyborg getting a win, it’s unclear if it’ll count as a pro bout or just an exhibition.

Silva technically had much more experience in the boxing ring, but she entered this bout after losing nine straight fights and has an overall record of 17-22.

Cyborg is a decorated MMA star that won just about every major women’s championship in the sport. Watch highlights of the former UFC champion’s boxing win below: