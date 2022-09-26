Ben Rothwell looking forward to BKFC run because UFC became a ‘bit of a cookie cutter’

MMA veteran Ben Rothwell spent 12 years of his career in the UFC. He entered the organization in 2009, at a time when apparel sponsors were nonexistent and fighters had more freedom in terms of what they wore in the cage.

The 40-year-old Rothwell ended his UFC run in 2021 and in April, signed with BKFC. And as he told MMA Junkie Radio recently, he’s been nothing but satisfied with this recent career decision.

“Yeah, no knock on the UFC. I left on great terms and everything is good, but it did become a little bit of a cookie cutter,” he said.

“Everybody is dressed the same, everyone looks the same, and kind of took the personalities away. That’s just a fact. It’s nothing none of us don’t know already.

“While (with) this, I get to kind of become myself again. I always talk about the guy you’re talking to now isn’t the guy that fights. I’m certainly known to have a light switch, and on fight night, I definitely have a persona that comes out.”

Rothwell’s bare-knuckle boxing debut will take place at BKFC 30 on October 1st against veteran Bobo O’Bannon in Monroe, Louisiana.