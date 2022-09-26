David vs Goliath! - Watch Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard get badly KO’d on his undercard

One of Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguards, Jizzy Mack was part of the Super Rizin event this Saturday. But unlike his boss, his night ended with his face down on the mat.

The 40-year-old Jizzy (real name Ray Sadeghi) faced K-1 kickboxing veteran Kouzi (31-16-2) in a three-round exhibition bout at the co-main event. Per MMA Fighting, the 144-pound Japanese fighter was at a 42-pound disadvantage.

As you’ll see in the videos below, Sadeghi looked like he was in his first week of boxing class. He was pretty much like a fish out of water, turning his back to his opponent and leaving his lead arm outstretched and his jaw wide open for shots.

Sadeghi was knocked down early in the third by a hard right hand. After a few sloppy clinch battles, Kouzi landed a left hook that sent Sadeghi falling belly down on the canvas. The referee had seen enough and stopped the fight at the 2:10 mark of round three.

Jizzy also shoved Mayweather’s opponent Mikuru Asakura a few weeks before this event, leading to the fight booking.

Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard shoves Mikuru Asakura after FLOYD gets too close. Dafuq? #MayweatherAsakura pic.twitter.com/3qiYJfR30b — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) September 1, 2022

Here are some of the highlights of the said bout.

An early knockdown and the killer extinct from KOUZI (@1_kouzi) sees Jizzy go down in the final round



『The Battle Cats presents SUPER RIZIN』

PPV https://t.co/xluM3LdybU pic.twitter.com/jfmAfKx97s — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022