 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Not interested’ — Conor McGregor shuts down talks of 2023 Floyd Mayweather rematch

Conor McGregor is not interested in a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

By Lewis Mckeever
/ new
MMA: JUL 08 UFC 264 Press Conference
Conor McGregor is expected to return to the UFC next year.
Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Conor McGregor has shut down talks of a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. after ‘Money’ teased a second fight with ‘The Notorious’ in 2023.

McGregor, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, posted ‘not interested’ in a since-deleted Instagram post (h/t The Mirror) that included a picture of his first fight with Mayweather in 2017.

McGregor lost to Mayweather via 10th-round TKO in a boxing match that generated over 4.3 million pay-per-view buys and saw both fighters walk away with a combined $410 million fight purse, marking one of the biggest fights in combat sports history.

Mayweather, 50-0, returned to the boxing ring on Saturday for an exhibition bout with Japanese MMA fighter Mikuri Asakura. He won the match via second-round TKO. The boxing legend is scheduled for another exhibition match on Nov. 13 against British YouTube star Deji Olatunji, brother of KSI.

McGregor hasn’t fought since he suffered a broken leg in his first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, with the Irishman expected to return to the Octagon sometime early next year, possibly at 170.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...