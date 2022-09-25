‘Not interested’ — Conor McGregor shuts down talks of 2023 Floyd Mayweather rematch

Conor McGregor has shut down talks of a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. after ‘Money’ teased a second fight with ‘The Notorious’ in 2023.

McGregor, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, posted ‘not interested’ in a since-deleted Instagram post (h/t The Mirror) that included a picture of his first fight with Mayweather in 2017.

McGregor lost to Mayweather via 10th-round TKO in a boxing match that generated over 4.3 million pay-per-view buys and saw both fighters walk away with a combined $410 million fight purse, marking one of the biggest fights in combat sports history.

Mayweather, 50-0, returned to the boxing ring on Saturday for an exhibition bout with Japanese MMA fighter Mikuri Asakura. He won the match via second-round TKO. The boxing legend is scheduled for another exhibition match on Nov. 13 against British YouTube star Deji Olatunji, brother of KSI.

McGregor hasn’t fought since he suffered a broken leg in his first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, with the Irishman expected to return to the Octagon sometime early next year, possibly at 170.