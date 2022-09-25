 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Knocked his ass out’ - Twitter reacts to Floyd Mayweather’s KO win over Asakura at Rizin

Floyd Mayweather finished Mikuru Asakura at Rizin 38. On Twitter, fighters and pundits reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
Floyd Mayweather knocked out Miruku Asakura at Rizin 38.
Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

It may have been an exhibition match at Rizin 38, but both men stepped into the ring with mean intentions at Rizin 38. After a back-and-forth first round between Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, things heated up in the second, with some wild exchanges that ended with a knockdown by ‘Money’ right at the bell.

After the count, the referee decided to wave off the bout and award Mayweather with the stoppage win. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the short, but thrilling match.

