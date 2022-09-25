‘Knocked his ass out’ - Twitter reacts to Floyd Mayweather’s KO win over Asakura at Rizin

It may have been an exhibition match at Rizin 38, but both men stepped into the ring with mean intentions at Rizin 38. After a back-and-forth first round between Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, things heated up in the second, with some wild exchanges that ended with a knockdown by ‘Money’ right at the bell.

After the count, the referee decided to wave off the bout and award Mayweather with the stoppage win. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the short, but thrilling match.

Just not use to seeing the man so flabby, so out of shape, not sharp, counters not landing. He’s so much better than this shit man, doesn’t need it. If they are giving him 20 milli like reported then get it, but just doesn’t feel right. — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) September 25, 2022

Oh shittt. Floyd with the knockdown at the bell. This is getting wild — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 25, 2022

He got dropped at the end of the round, but man dude had some moments. 20 milli, if true easy work, still feel the same, doesn’t need it man go live life and be happy bro. — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) September 25, 2022

Omg @FloydMayweather knocked his ass out!!!!! exhibition my ass! I can’t stop laughing! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) September 25, 2022

Oh shit, Bayless stops it. Yeah I think Mikuru was fucked up — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 25, 2022