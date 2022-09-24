Polaris 21: Paul Craig vs. Jed Hue, live results

Kicking off today in Cagliari, Italy, Polaris 21 is set to pit recent ADCC standouts and UFC vets head-to-head in the promotion’s first event outside the UK.

Coined “Grapple Island,” the event’s main card will be headlined by promotional stable and ADCC vet Jed Hue against UFC light heavyweight submission artist Paul Craig. On the co-main we have the inaugural women’s bantamweight championship title with ONE FC strawweight contender and ADCC vet Michelle Nicolini taking on a late replacement in Envoy Grappling standout Ashley Bendle.

ADCC 2022 competitors Josh Hinger and late addition Owen Liversey will help round out the card, both having strong showings with a dynamic win over Tye Ruotolo and a closely contested bout against eventual champion Kaynan Duarte respectively.

The main card kicks off at 3PM EST

Main Card

Paul Craig vs. Jed Hue

Michelle Nicolini vs. Ashley Bendle

Josh Hinger vs. Owen Livesey

Tom Barlow vs. Robson Moura

Alessio Sacchetti vs. Tom Halpin

Luca Anacoreta vs. Epsen Mathiesen

Alberto Buriasco Def. Shane Curtis (Decision)